Air Fryer Steak
This super simple steak for two comes together quickly. So quickly, that if your steaks are a little smaller, you'll want to check for doneness sooner than you might expect. But a speedy and easy cooking time doesn't mean this dish won't impress. Let your meat rest before slicing to prevent some of the moisture from escaping, and you'll be dining on a tender, butter-topped strip steak in no time. Slice them thinly and serve with a crusty bread to transform this main into a nice steak sandwich any time of day. Or, if you have leftovers, simply reheat in a skillet and serve with a runny egg for breakfast the next day. No matter how you serve it or slice it, dinner guests won’t believe it came straight from your air fryer and not from the famous steak restaurant down the street.