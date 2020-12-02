Air Fryer Steak

Rating: Unrated

This super simple steak for two comes together quickly.

Gallery

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This super simple steak for two comes together quickly. So quickly, that if your steaks are a little smaller, you'll want to check for doneness sooner than you might expect. But a speedy and easy cooking time doesn't mean this dish won't impress. Let your meat rest before slicing to prevent some of the moisture from escaping, and you'll be dining on a tender, butter-topped strip steak in no time. Slice them thinly and serve with a crusty bread to transform this main into a nice steak sandwich any time of day. Or, if you have leftovers, simply reheat in a skillet and serve with a runny egg for breakfast the next day. No matter how you serve it or slice it, dinner guests won’t believe it came straight from your air fryer and not from the famous steak restaurant down the street.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let steak stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle both sides of steaks evenly with salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 10 minutes. Place steak in fryer basket, and coat top with cooking spray. Cook until desired degree of doneness, 6 minutes for medium-rare, 8 minutes for medium, 10 minutes for medium-well, or 12 minutes for well done. Remove steaks from basket; let rest 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together butter, parsley, garlic, rosemary, zest, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl until combined. Serve butter alongside steaks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/04/2020