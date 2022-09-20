Air Fryer Smashed Potatoes

Jump to recipe

We serve smashed potatoes as a breakfast side at our restaurant in north Alabama. A smashed potato is a creamy pre-boiled potato, smashed on an oiled griddle, and cooked til crispy. I'm a fan!

But when it comes to making them at home, I wanted something a little more fun and a little healthier. Enter the air fryer. You don't have one?! Well, run right out and see what all the fuss is about. I'll wait.

This recipe is super simple, and though it takes a little time, it's totally worth it. Crispy, salty skins and creamy inside is the perfect side dish combination.

And I will not eat fried taters without sauce. Of course, ketchup is acceptable but with a few extra minutes and your condiment shelf, you can throw together my "Everything But the Kitchen Sink Sauce" and take it to the next level.