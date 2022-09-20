Food and Recipes Recipes Air Fryer Smashed Potatoes Meet your new favorite side spud. By Jessica Hanners Jessica Hanners Instagram Website Jessica has over two decades experience in the Hospitality industry. She has since completed her Bachelor's in Hospitality Management from the University of Alabama and gained her Culinary Arts degree from Johnson and Wales University. She has worked in restaurants all over the country including Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Portland Oregon. She was the Executive Chef of the Souper Jenny Restaurant Group in Atlanta, Georgia, for nearly a decade. Most recently, she has brought her passion for food back to her home in Alabama with Homecoming Cafe and Country store specializing in eclectic Southern cuisine, as well as Homecoming Sideshow, a food truck featuring seasonally inspired takes on classic Americana with international flare. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox Active Time: 15 mins Chill Time: 30 mins Total Time: 90 mins Servings: 6 Jump to recipe We serve smashed potatoes as a breakfast side at our restaurant in north Alabama. A smashed potato is a creamy pre-boiled potato, smashed on an oiled griddle, and cooked til crispy. I'm a fan! But when it comes to making them at home, I wanted something a little more fun and a little healthier. Enter the air fryer. You don't have one?! Well, run right out and see what all the fuss is about. I'll wait. This recipe is super simple, and though it takes a little time, it's totally worth it. Crispy, salty skins and creamy inside is the perfect side dish combination. And I will not eat fried taters without sauce. Of course, ketchup is acceptable but with a few extra minutes and your condiment shelf, you can throw together my "Everything But the Kitchen Sink Sauce" and take it to the next level. Ingredients Smashed Potatoes 1 (24-oz.) bag of two-bite creamer potatoes 2 Tbsp. olive oil 2 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper Everything But the Kitchen Sink Sauce ⅔ cup mayo ⅓ cup ketchup 1 Tbsp. prepared horseradish 1 Tbsp. tahini 1 teaspoon soy sauce ½ lemon, juiced ½ teaspoon all-purpose seasoning (such as New Primal Steak and Potato Seasoning) Directions Smashed Potatoes Rinse potatoes, and add to a medium-sized pot. Cover with cold water. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt, and bring to a boil for 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. (If you are short on time, place potatoes in a single layer in the freeze for 15 to 20 minutes.) Preheat air fryer to 425°F. On a cutting board, use the palm of your hand or a glass to smash the potatoes. Do not press through the potato; it will fall apart. Brush both sides of the flattened potatoes with oil, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Working in batches, add the potatoes in a single layer to the basket of the preheated air fryer. Cook for 15 minutes; flip the potatoes and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from air fryer, and sprinkle with remaining salt. Sauce Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and whisk. For a smoother sauce, blend with an immersion or stick blender. Tips For a make-ahead option, boil the potatoes ahead of time, and refrigerate them until you're ready to smash and cook them. Print