Air Fryer Okra
We love kitchen tools that make cooking quicker and easier, and the Air Fryer is the latest revelation we can’t stop using. If you’re worried that fried okra in the Air Fryer might not taste like Mama’s old-school version, don’t fret: Our Test Kitchen said you’d never know this recipe wasn’t made the old-fashioned way. One Test Kitchen professional said these “crispy, golden brown little nuggets” would go perfectly with our classic Alabama White Barbecue Sauce, but they’re a delicious addition to any meal.One step you shouldn’t ignore in this recipe: Tossing the okra in the basket and coating with more cooking spray halfway through the frying process. This extra second of hands-on work will yield the most even results for your fried okra. There’s no better classic Southern side dish to accompany Sunday supper than our Air Fryer Okra. With your Air Fryer, you can have crispy fried okra in just 20 minutes with no oily mess.