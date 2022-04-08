Air Fryer Hush Puppies
If there is one thing Southerners are truly great at, it's frying. We'll fry any and everything, from okra to pickles. Then, of course, there are a few fried mainstays that Mama has perfected—hush puppies being one of them. But fried food can be heavy, and frying can be a whole production—fit for special occasions, but maybe not your average weeknight. What if we told you that you could enjoy a lightened-up version of classic Hush Puppies any day of the week, no frying required? Meet our Air Fryer Hush Puppies.
We're not exaggerating when we say that these Hush Puppies, made entirely in the air fryer, are absolutely dynamite. These Air Fryer Hush Puppies have everything you love about the traditional Southern side—with none of the oil.
This recipe is simple and straight-forward, easily doable on weeknights or weekends alike. The batter for these puffy cornbread bites comes together entirely in one bowl. Buttermilk lends a tenderness to the hush puppies, while hot sauce adds a hint of spice and chives bring a pop of color.
Typically, if you were deep-frying, you wouldn't need to refrigerate the batter beforehand, but with air-frying the 10-minute trip to the fridge is essential—the batter firms up in the fridge, which helps it hold its shape in the air fryer. These Air Fryer Hush Puppies are great with tartar sauce, white BBQ sauce, or comeback sauce (or a trio of all three). If you're feeling indulgent, you could even serve these hush puppies with melted butter for dipping.