How To Make Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs in Your Air Fryer
Skip the water for this quick and easy technique.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Hard-boiled eggs are a versatile cooking staple in any Southern household, whether you're readying the deviled eggs for Easter lunch (make sure to grab the Durkees) or you have a hankering for a healthy lunch addition. Not to mention, they're a key ingredient in our favorite potato salad recipes and make a portable snack all on their own.
While you can master the old-fashioned technique for cooking the perfect hard-boiled eggs, there's a genius way to make them in the air fryer that is super quick (no waiting for water to boil!), easy, and hassle-free. Simply pop them in the air fryer, set the temperature and time, and learn how to create pillowy soft, bright yellow hard-boiled eggs every time. No green ring around the yolks! It makes your weekly meal prep or holiday cooking a total cinch.
Depending on how firm you like the center of your eggs or your particular air fryer, you might need to experiment with cook time, but we'll provide a range below to get you started that works with most models. It's best to leave room in between eggs and not to crowd the air fryer, so aim to only cook about 4 to 6 eggs at a time, based on your air fryer size. Eggs will be very hot when finished cooking, so proceed cautiously when taking them out of the air fryer, before placing them in an ice bath to prevent over-cooking and help eggs be easier to peel.
Here's how to make the best easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs in the air fryer.