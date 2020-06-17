Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
If you enjoy fuss-free summertime sides, this recipe was made for you.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you haven't already purchased an air fryer, you will want to once you realize how delicious, easy, and mess-free air fryer recipes can be. You may be thinking you simply don't have room in the kitchen for one more appliance. Stand-up mixers, slow cookers, toaster ovens, Instant Pots—they can all take up valuable real estate on the kitchen countertop, but here is why you need to give the air fryer a try: In addition to being healthier than the traditional frying method (you don't fry your food in oil), air frying is also faster than cooking in a conventional oven and you don't need to heat up the oven on hot, summer evenings.
Air fryers circulate hot air around the food, which creates a crisp and crunchy exterior and keeps the interior tender and juicy. It's hard to beat the fresh, sweet taste of summer corn, and it's even harder to beat the ease and results of this preparation! If you enjoy fuss-free meal preps, this recipe was made for you. This is a great method for making your basic corn on the cob, and you can upgrade it with different toppings and butters.
To prepare this quick and easy side dish, rub ears of corn with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place corn in the basket of your preheated air fryer and cook until charred and tender. Rub evenly with butter, sprinkle with chives, pepper, crumbled cheese, or other preferred toppings, and serve hot.
If you don't have an air fryer but love the taste of roasted corn, this Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob may be precisely what you're looking for.