Acorn Squash Soup

When fall finally arrives, there’s no recipe quite so comforting as our Acorn Squash Soup. It calls on roasting, simmering, and pureeing one of the season’s best ingredients until you’re left with one of the creamiest and most satisfying soups to ever hit your spoon. Acorn squash recipes are a beloved autumn perk, but this soup is something special. It’s indulgent, sweet, and just a hint savory thanks to a sprinkling of crispy pancetta. It won’t have quite the golden color that you’ll get with a butternut squash soup, but don’t you worry, it’ll still have all that bright fall flavor you’re craving. There are a few ways you can take this squash soup up a notch or two if you’re feeling adventurous. Our recipe developer suggests topping with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon. You can also add in a bit of extra diced roasted squash after pureeing to give it some additional texture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place squash halves, cut side up, on prepared baking sheet. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with black pepper and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt. Roast squash in preheated oven until tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove squash from oven, and let stand until cool enough to handle. Scoop flesh into a medium bowl, and set aside.

  • Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium. Add pancetta; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer pancetta to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Do not wipe Dutch oven clean.

  • Add onion to Dutch oven, and cook over medium, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, about 6 minutes. Stir in cayenne pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Stir in chicken broth, thyme sprigs, and reserved squash. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors have melded, about 15 minutes.

  • Discard thyme sprigs. Pour half of squash mixture into a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Repeat procedure with remaining squash mixture. Return soup to Dutch oven. Stir in cream.

  • Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls. Top each serving with a drizzle of heavy cream and a sprinkle of crispy pancetta. Garnish with thyme leaves.

