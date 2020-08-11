Acorn Squash Soup
When fall finally arrives, there’s no recipe quite so comforting as our Acorn Squash Soup. It calls on roasting, simmering, and pureeing one of the season’s best ingredients until you’re left with one of the creamiest and most satisfying soups to ever hit your spoon. Acorn squash recipes are a beloved autumn perk, but this soup is something special. It’s indulgent, sweet, and just a hint savory thanks to a sprinkling of crispy pancetta. It won’t have quite the golden color that you’ll get with a butternut squash soup, but don’t you worry, it’ll still have all that bright fall flavor you’re craving. There are a few ways you can take this squash soup up a notch or two if you’re feeling adventurous. Our recipe developer suggests topping with fried scallions, chopped toasted hazelnuts, a dash of hot sauce, or a sprinkle of cinnamon. You can also add in a bit of extra diced roasted squash after pureeing to give it some additional texture.