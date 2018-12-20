This recipe was sent to Southern Living by Mrs. N.L. Boyd, from Gadsen, Alabama. Why is this recipe so special? For starters, it was the first-ever bar cookie recipe ever featured in Southern Living Magazine, and it was published in the July 1966 issue as part of a Fourth of July party menu."Sweet and rich" is exactly how Boyd described these treats when she submitted them to the editors for consideration. And we can confirm that these bars are certainly sweet and rich. Plus, they are quick to make, easy enough for an amateur baker (just follow the directions), and they are extra ooey, gooey, chewy, and delicious. In fact, they are the perfect choice if you need a last-minute dessert to bring to the neighborhood potluck or are on the hunt for a decadent treat to add to your dessert buffet. It's a crowd-pleaser and a recipe that is a cinch to double–or triple. The simple ingredient list, which you can pick up at the grocery store, will cost you under $20, which makes this a budget-friendly option as well.They are called 7 Seven Layer Cookies because there are seven basic ingredients that are layered one by one in the order in which they appear in the recipe below: melted butter, graham cracker crumbs, flaked coconut, milk chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, sweetened condensed milk, chopped pecans. The trick to getting this recipe just right is making sure to even out each layer as you add to the pan so that each slice and bite is filled with all of the tasty goodness.