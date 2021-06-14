4th of July Firecracker Punch

Liven up any bash with this tasty punch.

By Ivy Odom

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

One of Test Kitchen pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom's go-to treats growing up was Kool-Aid Blue Raspberry Lemonade mix. Ivy says that her Mama only let her buy the blue drink mix "on a few occasions, like when we stocked up for our annual Fourth of July beach vacation." This Fourth of July, Ivy is serving up a patriotic punch that channels the sweet-tart flavor of her favorite childhood drink, without any artificial dyes or flavors.

The holiday calls for a very special treat; take your barbecue to the next level this year with a patriotic punch that guests will rave about. "Although my Firecracker Punch won't give you a blue tongue, the recipe is my all-natural grown-up version of that classic summer drink. It's sweet, tart, slightly effervescent, and sure to please both old and young." This 4th of July punch is non-alcoholic, making it the perfect family-friendly barbecue beverage. Adults can feel free to spike their punch with a splash of vodka or gin. When making the punch, be sure to sift the berry powder, which gets rid of any large pieces or seeds.

  • Process raspberries and strawberries with a food processor until very finely ground and powdery, about 30 seconds. Sift berry powder through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl, and discard any large clumps.

  • Measure ¼ cup berry powder into a ½-gallon (8-cup) pitcher, and reserve remaining berry powder for another use. Add lemonade and ginger beer to pitcher; whisk until powder is dissolved. Garnish punch with frozen blueberries and lemon slices. Serve immediately over ice. If mixture separates after sitting for a bit, stir punch before serving.

