July 4th Charcuterie Board
A little sweet, a little savory, and a whole lot of festive.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Celebrate the Fourth of July-and the return of bigger gatherings-with a composed platter of sweet and savory delights. You can customize your spread with your favorite snacks or use our suggestions below. We've even created two simple desserts that are a snap to bake (and a great fit for The Fourth) to help you fill out your platter with a touch of homemade holiday goodness. The Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies start with store-bought cake mix that's shaped, covered in sprinkles, and baked into fireworks-inspired sweets; while the Mini Cherry Pies feature a homemade filling of fresh cherries simmered with a dash or cardamom, and a star-shaped pastry top that's studded with sparkling sugar. No matter what ingredients you use, there's just one easy rule you should follow to prep a board that's perfect for the day's festivities: make sure everything is red, white, and blue.