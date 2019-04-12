4th of July Punch

Something to sip on while we salute the red, white, and blue.

By Southern Living Editors

20 mins
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 cup)
If it's not steamy and hot with a slight chance of showers, it's not Fourth of July down South. Whether you're flying your flag lakeside, beachside, or next to the grill in your own backyard, nothing cools of a sweltering summer celebration like the perfect party punch or cocktail. With a blend of fresh watermelon and bright citrus juices, our Fourth of July punch is a delightful drink that does just that.

The secret to this big-batch punch? Letting it sit. After blending and straining, let the ingredients get to know each other for at least two hours or up to two days. The result is a mingling of flavors that's sweet yet refreshing.

Depending on your party crowd, you can create an alcoholic recipe with vodka, rum, or tequila, or you can omit for a kid-friendly refreshment.

Instead of serving the same selection of beer from last year's barbecue, why not whip up a watermelon punch? Bring it along for a potluck picnic or pour a round while enjoying waterfront views on the dock. Pair it with a hotdog covered in relish, a burger straight off the grill, or a flag cake for a menu that's full of American pride. No matter how it's served, this big-batch patriotic punch is sure to be a hit.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process half of the watermelon in a blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a pitcher; discard solids. Repeat process with remaining watermelon.

  • Whisk together sugar, lime juice, and ginger in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Add mixture to strained watermelon in pitcher; stir in chilled pineapple juice. Chill mixture at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Fill 8 highball glasses halfway with ice. Stir club soda and alcohol, if using, into watermelon mixture. Pour evenly into glasses.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/20/2022