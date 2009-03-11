33 Quick and Easy Fish Dinner Recipes The Whole Family Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 29, 2020
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Fish is delicious for dinner, and these recipes make it easy to have fantastic seafood suppers on the table in a flash. Gone are the days where fish was only a meal you enjoyed at a restaurant. These recipes will show you that you can prepare five-star meals in the comfort of your own home, and without spending all day in the kitchen. Fish is versatile and fits in with many styles of food, making it a great option for dinner. Whether you prefer your fish light and flaky or rich and full, these dinner recipes make every meal satisfying. The easy fish recipes for Teriyaki Salmon Bowls, Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia, and Snapper Baked in Parchment make weeknight dinners a breeze. For more Southern tastes, grab a bite of Classic Fried Catfish or Simple Salmon Croquettes, dinners that will remind you of old-fashioned comfort food. However you love your fish, these quick fish recipes will show you that having a fresh catch every night is easy.

Start Slideshow

1 of 33

Citrus-Salmon Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad

Our homemade citrus vinaigrette is the key to this sunny salad that couldn't be further from a "sad desk lunch."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 33

Classic Fried Catfish

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Fried Catfish

For an extra-crispy crust, use stone-ground yellow cornmeal, if available.

3 of 33

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

This tasty one-bowl meal starts with tender salmon from the slow cooker and ends with a savory glaze on top.

Advertisement

4 of 33

Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmons with Lemony Greens and Grains

Southern-favorite black-eyed peas and collard greens get the healthy treatment in this quick skillet supper.

5 of 33

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Mama's salmon croquettes from your childhood got a grown-up makeover with this fresh salmon cakes recipe.

6 of 33

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Make the most of seasonal produce in this bright dish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 33

Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Tortilla-Crusted Tilapia with Citrus Slaw and Chipotle Tartar Sauce

Leave your traditional coating behind and try crispy tortilla chips for pan-frying fish. Refreshing slaw and spicy tartar sauce finish this meal off perfectly.

8 of 33

Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

This light, bright salad showcases fresh salmon and springy peas with a tangy homemade green goddess dressing.

9 of 33

Fish Fry

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Fish Fry

A classic fish fry should focus on three key elements: the slice, the soak, and the seasoning. This no-frills recipe uses pantry staples to do just that.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 33

BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar planks add a welcome smokiness to grilled salmon, and you'll want to soak every bit of this sauce up.

11 of 33

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

You'll want to serve this match made in heaven all summer long. 

12 of 33

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

This isn't your everyday lox bagel from the shop down the street. With slow-cooked salmon and homemade herby cream cheese, you can enjoy these hearty sandwiches from brunch until dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 33

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

A panko breadcrumb-topping adds a nice bit of crunch to this easy sheet pan salmon recipe that even the youngest family members will enjoy.

14 of 33

Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Gather the family: It's time for Taco Tuesday! These fresh fish tacos are finished with Asian slaw and chipotle cream for more flavor than your usual toppings.

15 of 33

Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

Light up the grill for this summery, colorful take on panzanella that only uses a few ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 33

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

This light, bright recipe will update your idea of "tuna pasta salad" from potlucks of the past.

17 of 33

Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Your kids are going to love the tangy sauce that's paired with this good-for-you supper.

18 of 33

Fried Delacata Catfish

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Fried Delacata Catfish

Soaking the catfish in buttermilk before frying neutralizes fishy odors and helps bind your spice coating for a crisp, even finish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 33

Simple Salmon Croquettes

Credit: William Dickey / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Angela Sellersc

Recipe: Simple Salmon Croquettes

This Southern classic is on the table to the rescue in less than 20 minutes. Top them with lemon-caper cream for an easy addition that feels fancy.

20 of 33

Salmon Burger

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Salmon Burger

Want a break from your classic hamburger? Try this salmon one instead.

21 of 33

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

We added more fresh veggies to Mama's old-school tuna casserole, but the kids won't tell the difference.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 33

Easy Grilled Salmon

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

If you're on the hunt for a no-fuss grilled salmon recipe to use as the base for countless dinners this summer, you've found it.

23 of 33

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Get crispy "fried" catfish flavor you love lightened up (and with less mess) straight from the oven. 

24 of 33

Classic Trout Amandine

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Trout Amandine

Treat your guests to a beautiful, classic fish dinner that they're used to seeing on fine dining menus (just don't let them know how easy it was).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 33

Simple Pan-Seared Fish

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Simple Pan-Seared Fish

This pan-seared recipe is topped off with a drizzle of fresh honey-mustard vinaigrette.

26 of 33

Fried Whole Fish with Tartar Sauce

Credit: Liz Bodet of EFG & Associates

Recipe: Fried Whole Fish with Tartar Sauce

This whole fried fish is ready in a snap, and is served with delicious tartar sauce.

27 of 33

Pan-Seared Trout With Italian-Style Salsa

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Pan-Seared Trout With Italian-Style Salsa

The Italian-Style Salsa can be made a day ahead or whipped together in just 10 minutes; the fish itself needs only four minutes per batch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 33

Lemon-Dill Tilapia

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Lemon-Dill Tilapia

Tilapia gets a twist with lemon and dill. Aluminum foil can be substituted for parchment paper.

29 of 33

Almond-Crusted Tilapia

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Almond-Crusted Tilapia

This seafood supper has only six ingredients. If you don't have a skillet large enough to hold all the fillets comfortably, we recommend cooking them in batches. You can substitute catfish, flounder, or orange roughy for tilapia.

30 of 33

Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Snapper Baked in Parchment with Spring Vegetables

If you're not in the mood to do dishes tonight, don't! This parchment-wrapped meal makes cleanup (and portioning) so simple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 33

Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Orzo with Fish and Herbs

This easy one-dish dinner is prepared paella-style, so it's pretty enough for company. Ready in less than an hour, though, it's quick enough for weeknights.

32 of 33

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

A simple sheet pan supper that comes together in one dish is already a weeknight winner, but add "healthy" to the front of that, and it's a total keeper.

33 of 33

Crispy Oven-Fried Catfish

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Crispy Oven-Fried Catfish

You only need a handful of ingredients to bring your classic fish fry indoors with this go-to recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors