This cake is so easy to make you may never buy a boxed mix again. Nothing against the box - you can make some fantastic desserts from a cake mix - but when a homemade cake is this fast, effortless, and uses ingredients you already have in your pantry, homemade always wins. A great standard yellow cake with a delicious chocolate frosting, the recipe is simple enough to memorize. Using parchment paper in the bottom of the cake pans ensures a super easy release with no sticking or tearing. Creaming the butter and sugar first is key to creating the texture and crumb for this 1234 cake. If you need a dessert for a birthday celebration, weekend brunch, or weeknight treat for the family, this cake can be dressed up for any occasion or holiday. Sprinkle the top with chocolate jimmies or candy sprinkles for a festive touch. Add this recipe to your box of favorite layer cakes - we guarantee your crowd will be asking for it again and again.