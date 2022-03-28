Dare we say, step aside 9x13 casserole dish. There just might be a new favorite pan in the kitchen. A little larger than an 8x8 and not quite as big as a 9x13, the 11x7 dish is a versatile, medium-sized dish that deserves a spot in your kitchen. From breakfast to dinner to dessert, the 11x7 dish is versatile enough for every meal of the day. If you already own an 11x7 dish, put it to good use by trying these delicious recipes. If you don't have one, you'll want to add one to your cabinets immediately after seeing how many recipes you can use it for, like Chocolate Cobbler, Old-School Squash Casserole, and Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole, just to name a few. Read on for these recipes and more you can make in your trusty 11x7 dish.