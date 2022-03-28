The Best Recipes You Can Make in Your 11x7 Casserole Dish
Dare we say, step aside 9x13 casserole dish. There just might be a new favorite pan in the kitchen. A little larger than an 8x8 and not quite as big as a 9x13, the 11x7 dish is a versatile, medium-sized dish that deserves a spot in your kitchen. From breakfast to dinner to dessert, the 11x7 dish is versatile enough for every meal of the day. If you already own an 11x7 dish, put it to good use by trying these delicious recipes. If you don't have one, you'll want to add one to your cabinets immediately after seeing how many recipes you can use it for, like Chocolate Cobbler, Old-School Squash Casserole, and Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole, just to name a few. Read on for these recipes and more you can make in your trusty 11x7 dish.
Baked Oatmeal
Instead of the sugary packets, serve up this homemade baked oatmeal for breakfast. It's the perfect dish to start your day with, plus it stores well for leftovers.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Assemble this casserole the night before, so all you have to do in the morning if pop it in the oven and enjoy some coffee while you wait for breakfast to be ready.
Hot Brown Party Rolls
Your 11x7 dish isn't just for casseroles. It can also serve as the base for delicious baked sandwiches likes our Hot Brown Party Rolls.
Creamy Artichoke, Kale, and Rice Gratin
Get dinner on the table in 35 minutes from start to finish with this dinner-ready casserole that's reminiscent of spinach and artichoke dip.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Adding a layer of roasted tomatoes will make the mac and cheese popular with both kids and adults.
Old-School Squash Casserole
This squash casserole is just the right size for family dinner. If you're taking it to a potluck, you may want to double the recipe.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Convenience items like rotisserie chicken, jarred Alfredo sauce and refrigerated pesto help get this casserole on the table in under an hour.
Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas
This dish can be made up to two days ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake.
Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
You'll know this casserole is ready to pull out of the oven when it's bubbling and the crust is golden brown.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Make sure to reserve the pan sauces for making the Shrimp Gravy, arguably the best part of this dish.
Baked Corn Casserole
Think of this casserole as a combination of cornbread and corn pudding, with the best aspects of both in one dish.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
We turned the classic sandwich into a filling casserole that the whole family will love.
Poppy Seed Chicken
As a one dish dinner that only includes six ingredients, Poppy Seed Chicken has become a dinnertime staple on Southern tables.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Both easy and cheesy, you can't go wrong with this crowd-pleasing dinner that also sneaks in the greens with an entire package of spinach.
Chicken Tetrazzini With Prosciutto and Peas
This classic dinner dish will become a staple on your weeknight dinner rotation.
Easy Peach Cobbler
You may not believe us when we tell you this cobbler requires just six ingredients to pull together.
Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding with Butter Bourbon Sauce
While Krispy Kreme doughnuts are delicious on their own, we've made them even more decadent by using them in this bread pudding dish and covering them with a Butter Bourbon Sauce.
Chocolate Cobbler
No matter how tempted you may be, make sure not to stir the mixture after pouring the water into the dish. This helps create pudding pockets as it bakes.