Gas Leak Risk Causes Recall On Frigidaire Gas Cooktops

If you have a Frigidaire gas cooktop, you might need to replace the burner knobs right away. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for Frigidaire stainless steel 30-inch four burner and 36-inch five burner cooktops, saying there is a risk of gas leaks or even fire.

"Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard," the recall notice states.

The recall specifically applies to knobs with black shafts, or model numbers FFGC3026SS and FFGC3626SS. If you have the knobs with chrome shafts, you can continue to use them, according to parent company Electrolux Group.

The cooktops cost around $1,000 and were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and independent appliance stores between March 2016 and April 2022. Electrolux received 63 reports of knobs cracking on these cooktops and one report of a fire. The company also received a report of someone getting a minor injury from a gas leak, so this is definitely something to take seriously. More fires start in the kitchen than anywhere else as it is, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

To confirm if your cooktop has been recalled, you can visit the recall website and enter your model number and serial number. Look on the underside of the cooktop to find the numbers. Then email cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com or call 1-800-314-3998, and they'll send you a new set of replacement knobs with the safer chrome shafts for free.