Gas Leak Risk Causes Recall On Frigidaire Gas Cooktops

Check your burner knobs now.

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023
Frigidaire Gas Cooktop
Photo:

CPSC

If you have a Frigidaire gas cooktop, you might need to replace the burner knobs right away. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall for Frigidaire stainless steel 30-inch four burner and 36-inch five burner cooktops, saying there is a risk of gas leaks or even fire.

"Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard," the recall notice states.

The recall specifically applies to knobs with black shafts, or model numbers FFGC3026SS and FFGC3626SS. If you have the knobs with chrome shafts, you can continue to use them, according to parent company Electrolux Group.

The cooktops cost around $1,000 and were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and independent appliance stores between March 2016 and April 2022. Electrolux received 63 reports of knobs cracking on these cooktops and one report of a fire. The company also received a report of someone getting a minor injury from a gas leak, so this is definitely something to take seriously. More fires start in the kitchen than anywhere else as it is, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

To confirm if your cooktop has been recalled, you can visit the recall website and enter your model number and serial number. Look on the underside of the cooktop to find the numbers. Then email cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com or call 1-800-314-3998, and they'll send you a new set of replacement knobs with the safer chrome shafts for free.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Target
Target Recalling 2.2 Million Scented Candles Over Safety Risk
waffle maker
Nearly Half A Million Waffle Makers Recalled Over Burn Risk
Cosori Air Fryer
Over Two Million Cosori Air Fryers Have Been Voluntarily Recalled
The Best Dutch Ovens
The 11 Best Dutch Ovens Of 2023
woman using eye drop
Eye Drops Recalled Nationwide Over Contamination Risk
Termites on Wood
How To Get Rid Of Termites, According To An Expert
Hurricane Map
What Do Hurricane Categories Really Mean?
TSA Screening Numbers Pass 1 Million for First Time Since Start of Pandemic
Can You Fly Without An ID?
A deadly derecho strikes central Kansas.
What Is A Derecho?
Dehumidifier Recall
More Than 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire And Burn Risk
White Traditional Fireplace
11 Things You Should Never Burn in Your Fireplace
Kiwi Recall
Kiwis Sold In More Than A Dozen States Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Windows of a house are boarded up as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma on September 5, 2017 in Grand-Case, on the island of Saint-Martin, in the northeast Caribbean.
4 Ways To Board Up Windows For A Hurricane
Emergency Checklist
What To Pack In Your Hurricane Survival Kit
florida sinkhole
Here's What You Need to Know About Sinkholes
Fresh Express Salad Recall
Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk