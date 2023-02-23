Reba McEntire Joins Upcoming Season Of "The Voice" As Mega Mentor

McEntire’s return for Shelton’s final season marks a full-circle moment for the series.

Hold onto your hats: Reba McEntire has joined the upcoming season of The Voice

The country star will lend her talents to hopeful musicians as a mega mentor for Season 23, joining coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton for the new season, NBC revealed Wednesday.

Fans of the hit reality competition show will recall that the “Fancy” singer served as a Battle Advisor to Team Blake during the show’s first season in 2011. McEntire’s return for Shelton’s final season marks a full circle moment for the series.

Shelton announced that he would be leaving the show to “focus on family” in December. 

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people; you are the best."

As the season’s “mega mentor,” McEntire will work with the contestants that have made it through the Battle Rounds to help them prepare for the Knockouts that begin April 17.

McEntire’s presence isn’t the only change fans have to look forward to in Season 23. NBC also announced the addition of a "Playoff Pass" in the Battle Rounds, which allows the winner to skip the Knockout Round and head straight to the Playoffs. The return of the Playoff Round will see the top 20 artists going head-to-head to determine who will make it to the live shows.

The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

