Reba McEntire Is 'Just So Proud' Of Kelly Clarkson's Career

"She’s just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of and I love her with all my heart.”

Published on April 19, 2023

A legend stopped by The Voice this week, and she couldn’t stop gushing about one of the judges. 

Reba McEntire appeared on the singing competition as the Mega Mentor to give the contestants some advice, but while she was there, she had plenty of kind words for Kelly Clarkson, too. “I am so proud of Kelly,” McEntire said on the April 17th episode of the show. “She has grown as an artist, as a teacher. From when we first met in 2000 - way back - 2002, so that was how long we've known each other. She was a baby!”

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson

NBC Universal, Inc. / Contributor/Getty Images

McEntire isn’t exactly unbiased when it comes to Clarkson. After all, McEntire is the former stepmother of Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and the two have spent a lot of time together over the last two decades. From her comments, it’s clear that McEntire truly loves and respects her. “She’s just matured into this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of, and I love her with all my heart,” she said on the show.

“Aw, that was nice,” Clarkson replied, giving McEntire a big hug.

Of course, Clarkson isn’t the only judge on the show who has known McEntire a long time. Fellow country star (and fellow Oklahoman) Blake Shelton has been a member of the McEntire fan club for a long time. 

“Having Reba here, it's just familiar territory for me because we worked together a lot over the years,” Shelton said. McEntire agreed, adding that every time they're back together “it’s like we haven't been apart.”

For Shelton, McEntire’s appearance was a little bittersweet, as she was his first mentor on the show and, now, is also his last as he departs the series. “You’ve brought me into this,” Shelton told McEntire. “And now you’re taking me out.”

