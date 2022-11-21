Reba McEntire Shares Touching Tribute To Her Dog After His Death

"Life's under no obligation to give us what we expect," Margaret Mitchell said and that seems particularly true when it comes to pets.

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, recently shared that her seven-year old pup passed away just three weeks after being diagnosed with canine cancer. In a post shared on on social media, McEntire reported the sad news that their dog Riddler had died.

"If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote in a caption on her Instagram page. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."





As the saying goes, "Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong." Are thoughts are with the grieving pet parents as they grapple with their loss.