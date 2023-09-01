This Under-The-Radar Holiday Shop Has Decor, Kitchenware, And More Up To 64% Off

This weekend, there are Labor Day sales galore happening, but few include high-quality holiday kitchenware and decor, as many stores dropped prices on summer items. Luckily, if your mind is already on red and green decorations, QVC’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ sale has more than 1,000 festive finds up to 64 percent off from popular brands like Martha Stewart, Kringle Express, and Berkshire. You’ll have to hurry though—the sale only lasts until September 6.

To help readers save time, we rounded up the 13 best seasonal items worth buying during the sale. Our picks include an elegant assortment of flameless candles for $17 and this timeless 12-piece ceramic dishware set for $54. Plus, you can grab this 7.5-foot-tall faux Christmas tree for 32 percent off. Keep scrolling to shop all the can’t-miss holiday decor deals at QVC’s Labor Day sale.

The Best Holiday Decor Deals at QVC’s Labor Day Sale:

Home Reflections Assorted Flameless Pillars

Usher in the coziest season with candles that won’t create a mess (or pose a fire hazard). The Home Reflections set includes three battery-operated candles and a remote control, so you can program the pillars to flicker for up to six hours. One reviewer said they are “the prettiest candles [they’ve] ever purchased,” so we recommend displaying them on a mantel or dining table.

Berkshire Velvetsoft Ultrasonic Throw

There’s no such thing as owning too many throws, but either way, Berkshire’s ultra-soft blanket is worthy of joining your ever-growing collection. Measuring 60 by 70 inches long, the “perfect snuggle blanket,” as one reviewer described it, comes in a quilt-inspired, festive pattern and features a different type of fabric on each side. It has a velvet-soft material on one side and a fluffy, faux-shearling material on the other, so you’ll stay cozy no matter what.

Ebenezer & Co. Hand Tufted Pillow

Want to decorate for the holidays with minimal effort? Simply place this 20-by-20-inch throw pillow on a couch or armchair as a seasonal statement piece. The tufted design is "very well made" and “looks expensive,” according to customers, and you can snag it for nearly half off.

Valerie Birdcage with Berries Centerpiece

Transform your holiday tablescape with Valerie’s elaborate centerpiece. The flameless candle in the middle will set the mood for any celebratory meal, and QVC customers confirm the birdcage and berries look “so much better in person.”

Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Christmas Tree

If you need a new faux Christmas tree, consider buying this 7.5-foot option while it’s $110 off. It’s made of high-quality PVC and 1,361 branch tips that are easy to fluff up to make the tree look fuller.

DII Red & Buffalo Check Christmas Tree Skirt

Whether you have a fresh or faux tree, you’ll find a reason to buy this durable, adjustable skirt. Made of cotton and polyester, the classic buffalo plaid design will coordinate well with the rest of your holiday decor and protect floors from sap, pine, and dirt.

Temp-tations David’s Christmas 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

Equal parts charming and durable, this set has everything we look for in festive dishware. The 12-piece set includes four 8-inch salad places, four 18-ounce bowls, and four 10.5-inch dinner plates. Each piece is made from high-quality ceramic that's dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer-, and over-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the vintage-inspired set is one that will never go out of style.

Temp-tations Seasonal Soup and Sandwich Sets

Temp-tations also has an adorable soup and sandwich set made of microwave-safe ceramic, perfect for the classic comfort meal of a cup of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich. It includes two coordinating 16-ounce mugs and two 12-inch-long platters, and they’re available in four festive designs: winter woodland, poinsettia, ginger/penguin, and snow/reindeer. One customer loves the brand’s whimsical style so much that they’ve bought multiple sets, adding that they use them for “cocoa and cookies, too.”

Over and Back 4-Piece Stackable Mug Set

While you’re browsing, consider adding this porcelain mug set to your cart. The four 10-ounce mugs stack to make an adorable Christmas tree, and customers appreciate that they're “practical but ornamental.” Place the set next to your coffee machine for easy access to these microwave- and dishwasher-safe cups.

Design Imports Christmas Car Doormat

Bring a smile to someone’s face as soon as they step onto your porch with this Design Imports wintry doormat. It’s as cute as it is effective due to its 100 percent coir material, which comes from coconut husk and is effective at trapping dirt, grime, and water. Shop the seasonal mat while it’s on sale for less than $20.

Wicker Park Unlit Berry & Pinecone Wreath

Welcome the holiday season by simply hanging Wicker Park’s lush wreath. QVC customers can’t stop singing their praises about the “very realistic” looking faux leaves, pinecones, and berries, which come in a rich red or cream color. Right now, you can snag three wreaths for your mantel, front door, and railings for practically the price of one.

Martha Stewart Flameless Christmas Tree Figural

Martha Stewart’s snow-covered figurine will look sweet sitting on an entryway table. Topped with a faux flame, the untraditionally pink Christmas tree provides a subtle, warm glow. Shoppers confirm the "breathtakingly beautiful" figurine is well worth the price, and it's $50 off right now.

Kringle Express Illuminated Stacking Holiday Friends

For almost $100 less than it typically costs, you can nab Kringle Express’s impressive 2.3-foot figurine. The delightful design features three joyous snowmen with illuminated snowflakes on their chest. Invite holiday cheer instantly into your home by placing the display next to your fireplace mantel or front entrance.