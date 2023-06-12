"Tens Of Thousands" Of Dead Fish Wash Up On Texas Beach

Dead fish “by the thousands” washed up on a Texas beach over the weekend, startling visitors and prompting officials to issue a warning about lingering high levels of bacteria.

The dead fish—mostly menhaden—littered six miles of the Quintana Beach shoreline near Freeport Friday morning, and continued to wash ashore through Sunday.

Darrell Schoppe came across the macabre scene on Friday morning. “Was hoping to take advantage of the flat surf and catch a quick limit of speckled trout, but things didn’t go as planned, unfortunately!” he captioned a video of beach.

Patty Brinkmeyer, park supervisor at Quintana Beach County Park, told CNN that this was the third time she’s observed any number of fish wash ashore in the 17 years she’s been employed there. Brinkmeyer said that “this is by far the most” she’s ever seen.

“You could literally see a straight-across mass of fish floating on the water,” she told CNN. “It looked like a big blanket.”

Fortunately, Quintana Beach County Park officials had the majority of the beach cleaned by Sunday, with the exception of fish the machinery couldn't get.

“High tides over the next couple of days should sift the rest down into the sand and bury them,” park officials said in a statement. “It wouldn't hurt to give it a couple more days to let everything settle out before making that beach trip.”



An investigation by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Kills and Spills Team determined that the fish kill was caused by a “low dissolved oxygen event.” According to a statement shared by Quintana Beach County Park, high water temperatures, calm seas, and a string of overcast days created the “perfect storm to deplete the oxygen levels inshore.”

Park officials stressed that this was a natural occurrence, noting that water samples taken from the Intracoastal Canal and near the Brazos River locks had almost no dissolved oxygen.

“There was NO evidence of a chemical release of any kind, so please put those theories to rest and do not spread misinformation,” park officials said.

