Georgia Tech Student Takes Home Big Prize On "Wheel of Fortune"

Quincy Howard competed during the show’s “College Week” series.

Published on December 1, 2022
Quincy Howard Wheel of Fortune
Photo:

Carol Kaelson/Wheel of Fortune/2022 Califon Productions, Inc. ARR.

Quincy Howard keeps finding new ways to make his Georgia hometown proud.

The Georgia Tech sophomore and Dublin High School Class of 2021 valedictorian competed on Wheel of Fortune as part of the game show’s ongoing “College Week” series Monday night. And with his mom and dad at his side, the industrial engineering student won big in the final round. 

Howard had already pocketed more than $35,000 going into the bonus round, where it took him just a few seconds to answer his “People” puzzle category correctly. He covered his face in his hands as host Pat Sajak revealed that he had won a Mini Cooper, bringing his winnings total to $69,600.

His parents rushed onto the stage to celebrate their son’s life-changing prize. 

Dublin City Schools congratulated Howard on his win on Facebook, writing, "Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride!"

“Quincy’s determination and intuition were on full display on Wheel of Fortune,” Georgia Tech spokesman Stephen Norris told McClatchy News in a statement. “Quincy is also a standout student in the classroom, and we are confident he is destined for great things.” 

“We are excited to be part of his journey and will continue to celebrate with him every step of the way,” Norris added.

Congratulations, Quincy!!!

