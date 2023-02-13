Purina Recalls Dry Dog Food Due To Toxicity Risk

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of select lots of prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

The affected dry dog food, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL), was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, ingesting too much of this essential nutrient can lead to health issues. Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

“Purina is taking this action after receiving two contacts about two separate confirmed cases of a dog exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the diet, to date,” a news release states. “Once taken off the diet, each of these dogs recovered.”

FDA

Consumers who purchased bags of the product with the UPC Code and Production Codes found here are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it. Pet owners should contact their veterinarian if signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet.

Note: No other Purina pet care products are affected.

“We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused,” the company said in a statement. “As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority.”

Consumers should call 1(800) 345-5678 for questions or assistance in getting a refund.