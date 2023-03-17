Take Clean Air With You Wherever You Go With This Mini Portable Air Purifier That’s On Sale At Amazon

From varying climates to different types of plants (and pollen), traveling can really make allergies flare up. One way to alleviate symptoms is to use an air purifier, but most devices are way too big to fit in a suitcase. So we found a small version that’s just what you need: the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier. It weighs less than one pound and is only 8.5 inches tall, making it easy to throw in your carry-on bag, and it currently has a double discount at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon.

With two filters that get rid of 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, pet hair, smoke, and odors, the air purifier provides an intense clean. The activated carbon filter takes care of odors and smoke, while the HEPA filter removes particles from the air. The battery lasts for up to 12 hours (perfect for overnight use), and you can recharge it with the included USB cable when the battery runs out.

The adjustable fan settings allow you to choose from three different speeds (low, medium, and high). The device is easy to tote around with you, too, thanks to the top handle. Plus, you can take the handle off to make it even more compact. The Pure Enrichment air purifier fits into all different sized spaces because it can be used upright or on its side—it even fits in a car cup holder, according to reviewers. The small size of the purifier makes it ideal for placing on your nightstand while you sleep, whether you’re in bed at home or at a hotel.

Not only is the air purifier useful for people with allergies, but it’s also great for shoppers who are sensitive to smells. One customer commented that they use it in the office to reduce the smell of coworkers’ perfume, adding that it “has saved [them] from scent-induced headaches.”

And another use for the device: to filter the air around you when you’re on an airplane. Use it to remove strong food or cologne scents so you don’t end up getting trapped on a plane with bad smells. You can take it with you on a plane, train, or bus to help prevent you from getting sick, too. One shopper noted that when they use the air purifier in hotel rooms, they “sleep better and wake up without nasal and throat issues that usually plague [them] while traveling.”

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you have limited space in your home, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier is just small enough while still being effective. Shop it at Amazon now, and don’t forget to click the coupon to get the full deal.