Take Clean Air With You Wherever You Go With This Mini Portable Air Purifier That’s On Sale At Amazon

It’s small enough to fit in a cup holder.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Portable air purifier tout
Photo:

Amazon

From varying climates to different types of plants (and pollen), traveling can really make allergies flare up. One way to alleviate symptoms is to use an air purifier, but most devices are way too big to fit in a suitcase. So we found a small version that’s just what you need: the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier. It weighs less than one pound and is only 8.5 inches tall, making it easy to throw in your carry-on bag, and it currently has a double discount at Amazon thanks to an on-page coupon. 

With two filters that get rid of 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, pet hair, smoke, and odors, the air purifier provides an intense clean. The activated carbon filter takes care of odors and smoke, while the HEPA filter removes particles from the air. The battery lasts for up to 12 hours (perfect for overnight use), and you can recharge it with the included USB cable when the battery runs out. 

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

Amazon

BUY IT: $37.99 with coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com

The adjustable fan settings allow you to choose from three different speeds (low, medium, and high). The device is easy to tote around with you, too, thanks to the top handle. Plus, you can take the handle off to make it even more compact. The Pure Enrichment air purifier fits into all different sized spaces because it can be used upright or on its side—it even fits in a car cup holder, according to reviewers. The small size of the purifier makes it ideal for placing on your nightstand while you sleep, whether you’re in bed at home or at a hotel. 

Related: Here’s How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Pillowcases, According To An Expert

Not only is the air purifier useful for people with allergies, but it’s also great for shoppers who are sensitive to smells. One customer commented that they use it in the office to reduce the smell of coworkers’ perfume, adding that it “has saved [them] from scent-induced headaches.”

And another use for the device: to filter the air around you when you’re on an airplane. Use it to remove strong food or cologne scents so you don’t end up getting trapped on a plane with bad smells. You can take it with you on a plane, train, or bus to help prevent you from getting sick, too. One shopper noted that when they use the air purifier in hotel rooms, they “sleep better and wake up without nasal and throat issues that usually plague [them] while traveling.”

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or you have limited space in your home, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier is just small enough while still being effective. Shop it at Amazon now, and don’t forget to click the coupon to get the full deal. 

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Stainless Steel Trash Can
How To Clean Your Trash Can–And How Often You Should Be Cleaning It
Spa Headbands
Weezie Just Launched Adorable, Monogrammable Spa Headbands To Level-Up Your Skincare Routine
CrockPockets Slow Cooker Divider, Silicone Insert, BPA Free, Dishwasher Safe
This Genius Kitchen Tool Makes It Easy To Cook 2 Recipes At Once With Your Slow Cooker
Fox Run Stick-Um Candle Adhesive
This Adhesive That Prevents Candlesticks From Tipping Is ‘Worth Every Penny,’ According to Shoppers
woman pulls casserole out of the oven
How Not To Smell Like Your Kitchen When You're Cooking
Pres Day: Under $50 Amazon Dress Deals TOUT
These 10 Dresses Are All Under-$50 At Amazon, But Only For A Limited Time This Presidents’ Day Weekend
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
Empty Dishwasher
How To Clean A Dishwasher With Vinegar, Baking Soda, Or Bleach
St. Teresa, FL Beach House View from Screened Porch
How To Clean Pollen Off A Screen Door With A Vacuum And All-Purpose Cleaner
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
20 Tailgating Essentials For Every Football Fan
TruSens Air Purifier 360 HEPA Filtration with Dupont Filter
This Sleek Air Purifier Kills Pollutants, Germs, and Allergens With the Touch of a Button
Woman Running Finger Through Dust
How To Prevent Dust In Your Home Before It Forms
Woman Standing by Table Decorated for Christmas
17 Things You Should Never Do Before Company Arrives
Carpet cleaning with a vacuum cleaner
Here’s How Often You Should Really Be Vacuuming, According To An Expert
Bagless Vacuum
How to Clean a Bagless Vacuum
irobot roomba e5 5150 vacuum picking up popcorn
The 9 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners, According to Reviewers With Pets