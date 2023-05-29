Atlanta Based Business PulteGroup Honors Veterans By Giving Them A New Foundation

While some businesses may honor our brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces once a year with an offer of a free meal or dessert on Veterans Day or Memorial Day, PulteGroup, based in Atlanta, along with Building Homes for Heroes really upped the ante with a four-bedroom house. No strings or mortgage attached.

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program began 11 years ago in Dallas, Texas, after hearing about a builder in Houston building homes for disabled veterans.

“Every build we do is with a non-profit who helps us select a deserving veteran,” said Bryan Swindell, Dallas Division President at PulteGroup.

“They pick the floor plan, the elevation, the options that best meets their needs, and then we select the neighborhood and get busy building their house.”

“All of our employees love to get involved with the event.”

U.S. Army Sergeant David Speights, 34, felt compelled to serve his country after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Shortly after he turned 17, he enlisted out of Cartersville, Georgia, on July 6, 2005.

Speights served in Afghanistan and Korea, and it was in Afghanistan where he was injured in the line of duty after a rocket-propelled grenade exploded near him. The incident rendered him unconscious and with no memory of what happened. He has struggled with PTSD, depression, anxiety and nerve damage in his legs.

A friend of his whom he had served with recommended he reach out to PulteGroup, as Speights had hopes of owning a home for his family, but current circumstances made home ownership a struggle.

“I applied through Building Homes for Heroes and then Pulte reached out to me,” said Speights. “I interviewed with them one time and then they said they wanted a second interview.”

That “second interview” was scheduled for April 1, 2022 but no follow up was needed. PulteGroup knew they had the right veteran for this honor.

“As we were going out to look at one of the homes that could be a possibility if we are selected, we walked out the front door and everybody was standing outside welcoming us and telling us congratulations,” said Speights.

“I was in complete and utter disbelief. Brian told me this was no April Fool’s joke. This is real. Congratulations.”

Speights believes he was chosen because PulteGroup knew that giving him this home would change his life, and help him to do better and live better.

“I wanted to provide that stability to my family, and this will do that,” he said.

His new home is the 75th for PulteGroup as a company, and they hope to continue the goodwill for many years to come.

“I’m the son of a veteran,” said Swindell. “My father fought several tours in Vietnam. We have many employees who are veterans themselves or offspring of a veteran. Giving back to someone who gave so much to our country I think is important and very rewarding.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to gift this home as an expression of our gratitude for David’s service to our country. We’re proud to welcome him and his family to their new home, and hope it will be a source of joy, comfort and a place to create wonderful memories together.”

Construction on the home began in the spring of 2022 and then on Veteran’s Day, November 11, Veteran’s Day of the same year, David and his family got the keys during an emotional ceremony outside Dallas.

“Thank you Building Homes for Heroes and PulteGroup,” said Speights. “My home is the 310th home for Building Homes for Heroes and the 75th for PulteGroup. They are an amazing company and blessing me with this home is incredible.”

The PulteGroup remains committed to honoring our country's heroes and you can learn more here.

We salute you all on this worthy venture.