Food and Recipes Desserts Ice Cream Publix Ice Cream Truck Kicks Off Tour Of The Southeast Find out when and where you can get your free scoop. Published on June 23, 2023 Publix is taking its ice cream on the road! The grocery store's very own ice cream truck is making a series of stops across the Southeast this summer, providing free scoops of ice cream to visitors. The truck will offer free samples of a variety of Publix's summer ice cream flavors from Lemon Berry Bliss to Pina Colada, to traditional favorites like strawberry, vanilla, and even lactose-free options. "The ice cream truck is a newer way we are able to surprise and delight customers and our communities," a Publix representative told Southern Living. "You might see it pop up at Publix-sponsored community events here and there or catch it while it's on its summer tour." In addition to the truck, the tour stops will also feature lawn games for people to enjoy while they sample ice cream and a vintage-style photo booth for them to commemorate their experience. Keep scrolling for a list of dates and locations. Greenville, South Carolina June 25, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Greenville Library 25 Heritage Green Place Carolina Beach, North Carolina June 27, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Chappell Park 501 Dow Road S Atlanta, Georgia June 30, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Piedmont Park 400 Park Drive Jacksonville, Florida July 5, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Community First Igloo 3605 Philips Highway Orlando, Florida July 7, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Lake Eola 101 S Rosalind Avenue Tampa, Florida July 9, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Glazer Children's Museum 110 W Gasparilla Plaza Sarasota, Florida July 10, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Payne Park 2010 Adams Lane Lakeland, Florida July 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m Barnett Family Park 730 E Orange Street Fort Lauderdale, Florida July 15, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Museum of Discovery & Science 401 SW 2nd Street West Palm Beach, Florida July 16, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cox Science Center & Aquarium 4801 Dreher Trail N