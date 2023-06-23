Publix Ice Cream Truck Kicks Off Tour Of The Southeast

Publix is taking its ice cream on the road!

The grocery store’s very own ice cream truck is making a series of stops across the Southeast this summer, providing free scoops of ice cream to visitors.

The truck will offer free samples of a variety of Publix’s summer ice cream flavors from Lemon Berry Bliss to Pina Colada, to traditional favorites like strawberry, vanilla, and even lactose-free options.

“The ice cream truck is a newer way we are able to surprise and delight customers and our communities,” a Publix representative told Southern Living. “You might see it pop up at Publix-sponsored community events here and there or catch it while it’s on its summer tour.”

In addition to the truck, the tour stops will also feature lawn games for people to enjoy while they sample ice cream and a vintage-style photo booth for them to commemorate their experience.

Keep scrolling for a list of dates and locations.



Greenville, South Carolina

June 25, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Greenville Library

25 Heritage Green Place



Carolina Beach, North Carolina

June 27, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Chappell Park

501 Dow Road S



Atlanta, Georgia

June 30, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Piedmont Park

400 Park Drive



Jacksonville, Florida

July 5, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Community First Igloo

3605 Philips Highway



Orlando, Florida

July 7, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lake Eola

101 S Rosalind Avenue



Tampa, Florida

July 9, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Glazer Children's Museum

110 W Gasparilla Plaza



Sarasota, Florida

July 10, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Payne Park

2010 Adams Lane



Lakeland, Florida

July 13, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m

Barnett Family Park

730 E Orange Street



Fort Lauderdale, Florida

July 15, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Museum of Discovery & Science

401 SW 2nd Street



West Palm Beach, Florida

July 16, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cox Science Center & Aquarium

4801 Dreher Trail N

