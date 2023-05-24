Publix Just Announced Their Summer Ice Cream Flavors

There are a few key indicators of summer’s grand entry in the South. One, windows gradually close to keep valuable air conditioning indoors. Two, neighborhoods open up with the sound of laughter (and cannonballs) as kids venture out of their classrooms. And, three: Publix rolls out their seasonal ice cream flavors.

The Florida-based grocery chain is well-known for its warm Southern hospitality, unmatched Pub Subs, and beloved premium ice cream flavors. Each May, Publix unveils a lineup of limited-time frozen treats that only stick around while supplies last (we’re still thinking of you, 2019 Southern Banana Pudding ice cream!). We’ve got the cast of anticipated summer flavors all ready for your grocery list—and you’d better believe we’ll be scooping up a double helping of Piña Colada in the name of Jimmy Buffett.

The eight new flavors for 2023 are:

Buckeyes & Fudge : Peanut butter ice cream with chunks of buckeye candy and swirls of fudge



: Peanut butter ice cream with chunks of buckeye candy and swirls of fudge Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti : Chocolate-hazelnut ice cream with amaretto cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes



: Chocolate-hazelnut ice cream with amaretto cookie crumbles and dark chocolate flakes Lemon Berry Bliss : Lemon crème ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry swirls



: Lemon crème ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry swirls Marry Me Strawberry : Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry sauce and pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark



: Strawberry ice cream with ribbons of strawberry sauce and pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark Mocha Mud Pie : Mocha ice cream with a hot fudge swirl and pieces of cookies and cream



: Mocha ice cream with a hot fudge swirl and pieces of cookies and cream Nuts About Pistachio : Pistachio ice cream with real pistachio pieces



: Pistachio ice cream with real pistachio pieces Piña Colada : Coconut ice cream with pineapple pieces



: Coconut ice cream with pineapple pieces Salted Caramel Toffee Crunch: Salted caramel ice cream with toffee swirls and pieces of pretzel bark

Each limited-edition flavor is available in a quart-size container so you can mix and match to your heart's content. Fancy a twist on dessert for an alfresco meal? Top your favorite warm fruit cobbler with a scoop of Lemon Berry Bliss. Or, take your Buckeye Ice Cream Sandwiches to the next level with a thick layer of Buckeyes & Fudge ice cream.

Grab your spoons and head to your local Publix to find these sweet summer treats in stores now.

