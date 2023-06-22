Publix Just Reached A Major Milestone With March Of Dimes

The Florida-based grocery chain has partnered with March of Dimes since 1995.

Published on June 22, 2023
Is there anything Publix can’t do? From the Florida chain’s unbeatable friendly service to their mouth-watering Pub Subs to next-level customer hacks, Publix has the Southern experience down pat. And now, they’re announcing a major milestone in corporate philanthropy: $100 million donated to support the life-changing work of March of Dimes.

Publix has partnered with March of Dimes for nearly 30 years, an Arlington, Virginia-based nonprofit dedicated to “ending preventable maternal health risks and death, ending preventable preterm birth and infant death, and closing the health equity gap for all families.” March of Dimes has provided vital education to pregnant mothers, training to healthcare workers, and critical supplies to families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) since 1938 and relies on donors like Publix to continue their impact on more than nine million individuals.

Each year, Publix raises funds in a campaign to support March of Dimes. In a news release shared on June 21, the South’s friendliest grocery chain announced that those donations reached a whopping $100 million—$95 million of which was raised right at the cash register.

“This incredible milestone is only possible because of our generous customers and dedicated associates,” Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens said. “It’s a privilege to be able to support a nonprofit organization that makes a difference to so many families in our communities—including those in the Publix family.” The Publix website proudly declares, “We’ve always said we have the best customers!”

In 2023 alone, Publix’s annual campaign for March of Dimes raised nearly $6.4 million—the nonprofit’s top corporate partner for eight years running. March of Dimes put out a statement about the generous contribution, reiterating that Publix’s support is crucial to their improvement of community health.

“We are grateful to Publix and its dedicated associates and customers who for 29 years have inspired their community to help tackle the nation’s maternal and infant health crisis,” March of Dimes Senior Vice President Kelly Ernst responded. “With more than $100 million raised, Publix’s donations are important to the success of March of Dimes’ ongoing efforts to increase awareness to help improve birth outcomes and access to care.”

Shopping at Publix is a pleasure, but knowing that your dollars go towards bettering the lives of mothers and babies around the South might just take the cake.

