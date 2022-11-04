News Customers Happily Wait In Line Just To Chat With This Beloved Cashier At Florida Publix "I think I make a lot of people happy,” Ms. Gloria explains. “How nice I am. And how respectable.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on November 4, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images/Noel Hendrickson; Publix Shoppers at the Publix in Britton Plaza in Tampa, Florida don’t mind waiting in line—as long as Ms. Gloria is working the cash register. Gloria Withlock Blue has been a Publix cashier for 12 years. In that time, she’s developed quite a following. In fact, people choose to wait in line just to chat with her while she scans their groceries. "Ms. Gloria is the reason why we come to the Britton Plaza Publix," shopper Melissa Sollenberger told Fox 13 Tampa Bay. Her husband Steve added, "We dropped our daughter off at another Publix to go to work and came here because of her." Blue said that her secret is simply “good customer service.” "I think I make a lot of people happy. How nice I am. And how respectable. Just love people. Period," she told the local news station. Blue only works at the grocery store on weekends. During the week she works as a nurse's assistant at a local hospital. She told Fox 13 that she doesn’t see herself leaving the Publix job anytime soon, and plans to work there "until I can't do it anymore." "Miss Gloria is a unique individual," Steve Arevalo, Publix's assistant store manager, said. "She's a very special type of special." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit