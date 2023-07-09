Cook Bacon To Perfection With This $10 Early Prime Day Deal That Upgrades Your Microwave

You can’t click “add to cart” fast enough.

Published on July 9, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Bacon Cooking Tools Tout
In the days leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has already slashed prices across cookware and appliances, so it’s open season on just about every kitchen utensil imaginable, starting now. If you love nothing more than a hearty Southern breakfast a la Ree Drummond, then you’re going to want to invest in a bacon cooking tool that gets everybody’s favorite breakfast meat just right.

The Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill is 26 percent off right now as an early Prime Day deal. It can cook four to six strips of bacon in the microwave at a time, and has a vented cover on top that allows bacon to cook perfectly (and evenly) while rotating. It’s a great kitchen addition for anyone that doesn’t want to take the time to fry bacon on the stovetop, but still prefers a crispy, even cook.

That ventilated top also comes in handy for preventing microwave messes as it covers the cooking food, taking care of any potential grease splatter. Ideal for any breakfast chef that doesn’t want a long cleanup time, the design of the microwavable bacon grill also keeps your food elevated, allowing the fat to conveniently drip into the grill’s ridges. It means less spillage and less fat, too—plus, once the oil’s all contained, it’s easier to safely discard it or save it for another recipe.

With nearly 17,600 total five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers have also given this microwavable bacon grill 4.5 out of five possible stars for durability. Bacon-lovers in the reviews section have also found success in using this multifunctional cooking tool for other breakfast meats like sausage links, patties, and even other snacks, like pizza rolls, pocket sandwiches, taquitos, and more.

One fan rated the cooking tool five stars, explaining, “I love bacon, but I hate cleaning up after bacon.” They added that they were “able to [cook] five slices in one go with the top fitting.” The same reviewer appreciated the quick cleanup, too, saying, “It’s also easy to pour off the excess grease and it cleans easily with soapy water and a paper towel.” Another shopper called it “the best product ever,” adding that there’s “no greasy mess,” and that, “if you like bacon cooked perfectly, this is the product for you.”

The Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill is for big-time fans of the most important meal of the day. If you know exactly how you like your bacon cooked (or sausage patties, links, and all other kinds of breakfast meats), then this tool is going to give you that perfect, crispy, even cook every single time. Shop the early Prime Day deal now while the tool is just $10, and keep scrolling for more sales on bacon cooking products.

