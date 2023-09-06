Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Elvis, Finding “Priscilla” Biopic “Difficult” To Watch

Priscilla Presley didn’t hold back when she was asked what it felt like to watch Priscilla, Sofia Coppola's new biographical drama about her relationship with singer Elvis Presley.

The 78 year old was attending a Monday afternoon press conference at the Venice Film Festival when she was asked what it was like to see her life play out on screen. Though she wasn’t part of the official panel, Variety reports that Priscilla “jumped in” to answer the question from the audience.

“It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love,” she said as tears reportedly brimmed in her eyes. “Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, we spoke a couple of times and I really put everything out for her that I could.”

Coppola’s film, which stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, shows Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis from their first meeting at a party in Germany, when she was just 14 years old. Elvis, who was stationed there while serving in the U.S. Army, was 10 years her senior at the time.

Despite their infamous age gap, Priscilla insisted that Elvis did not take advantage of her.

“It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why,” she said at the Venice press conference. “And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother—which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life—not in numbers. That was the attraction.”

“He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old,” Priscilla added. “We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

Elvis and Priscilla were married on May 1, 1967, when she was 21 years old. After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1973. Their only child, daughter Lisa Marie, died in January 2023 at the age of 54. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest daughter, recently became the sole proprietor of Graceland after a months-long legal dispute with Priscilla.

“She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland,” Keough said of her grandmother in an August interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life.”

Priscilla is in theaters October 27.

