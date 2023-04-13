Amazon Shoppers Receive ‘So Many Compliments’ When They Wear This Faux Wrap Dress To Weddings

A wedding invitation is one of the most fun pieces of mail to receive. But once the excitement settles, there’s always a moment when you realize you have to decide what to wear—and oftentimes that means scooping up something new. Thankfully, a new dress doesn’t have to set you back hundreds of dollars. In fact, Amazon shoppers love this cute faux wrap style that’s on sale for under $45.

The Prettygarden short sleeve faux wrap dress is made from 100 percent polyester for a lightweight feel, and it’s available in up to 36 colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL. It has 4,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, and the dress has turned into an Amazon best-seller in the retailer’s Women’s Casual Dresses category. But don’t let the category’s name cause concern because shoppers say it’s still a great find for spring and summer weddings.

BUY IT: $43.23 with coupon (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

“I wanted a light breezy dress to wear to an outdoor wedding that was going to be super hot,” wrote a five-star reviewer, adding, “I took a risk and bought this. It fits beautifully.” Another shopper who noted that the dress is “so comfortable” and “very flattering” shared, “The material is very soft, and [the dress] was perfect for a spring wedding. Love the fit!”

The fact that the midi-length dress has a faux wrap is only one of its many highlights. Another standout feature of this style is it simply pulls on, which means you won’t have to worry about tough-to-close zippers. Plus, it’s versatile: You can pair it with heels for more formal occasions or add sandals, wedges, or espadrilles for a look that’s ready for church potlucks.

“I love this dress,” began a shopper, adding that the“lightweight and breezy” dress can be styled up and down with “heels or sneakers.” A different reviewer mentioned that although the neckline on the dress is “a little low,” the front snap on the dress helps to create a little more modesty. Plus, they got “so many compliments” at the wedding they wore it to.

Spring wedding season is already underway, and summer soirees will arrive before we know it. So, buy the under-$45 Prettygarden midi dress you can wear to all of the celebrations on your calendar.