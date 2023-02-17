The 50 Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals To Shop From Staub, Nordic Ware, And More—Starting At $7

Genius gadgets, food savers, hosting essentials, and more are up to 70 percent off.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set tout
Photo:

Amazon

We're now in the middle of February, and even though we're still weeks away from the spring cleaning season, there is no reason not to get a head start in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to overhaul your dinnerware or restock on cookware essentials, right now is a great time to buy.

Retailers like Amazon, Sur La Table, Wayfair, Our Place, and more have already started rolling out early Presidents' Day deals on everything from skillets and coffee grinders to kitchen towels and flatware. Get ready to load your wishlist up with these wallet-friendly finds. Just don't wait too long or they'll sell out. 

To help you get started on your spring refresh, we rounded up the best early Presidents' Day sales. Take a look at our top picks below.

The Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

  • Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com
  • Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
  • Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14-Cup Coffee Grinder, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
  • Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender, $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com
  • Zwilling Now Three-Piece Shears Set, $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com
  • Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set, $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com
  • Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set, $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com
  • Tabitha Brown Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set, $7 (orig. $10); target.com
  • Granville Snap Tab Container Set, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com
  • Chef's Path Extra Large Food Storage Containers, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com
Ninja TWISTi HIGH-SPEED Blender DUO

Target

Presidents' Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

If you've been holding out for an air fryer, you're in luck. The Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer is 31 percent off and is the ideal size for cooking for two, a solution for low-maintenance date nights at home. Although, if you're in the market for a multi-functional appliance to save space, check out the GreenPan Nonstick Seven-in-One Cooker. The device is a slow cooker, skillet, grill, and more when you need it.

In case you couldn't get your hands on a pricey, designer, must-have machine, you're in luck. Beautiful's highly-rated 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is down to just $99. Level up your morning smoothie game with the Cuisinart SmartPower Electronic Blender, which boasts seven speeds and can even crush ice.

  • Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer, $54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com
  • Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14-Cup Coffee Grinder, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
  • ​​Cuisinart SmartPower Electronic Blender, $65.37 (orig. $145); wayfair.com
  • GreenPan Nonstick Seven-in-One Cooker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com
  • Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender Duo, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); target.com
  • The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $39.96 (orig. $44.99); walmart.com
  • ​​Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com
  • Beautiful 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com
  • Instant Solo Two-in-One Single Serve Coffee Maker, $59 (orig. $67.59); walmart.com
  • Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
The Pioneer Woman 5-Piece Prep Set

Walmart

Presidents' Day Kitchen Tool Deals

Clever accessories are an essential part of any kitchen. The Zulay Two-Pack Silicone Trivets can go from pot holders to hot mats to handle hot cookware in a pinch. To help make slicing, chopping, and julienning a breeze, you might want to try the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, which is now $25 with an on-page coupon.

You can take the hassle of measuring your ingredients with the darling Five-Piece Prep Set from The Pioneer Woman. You get a 4-cup liquid measuring cup and four nesting bowls. Ensure you cook your meats to the perfect temperature with the Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer.

  • Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender, $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com
  • Tramontina Teak Wood Chopping Board, $39.51 (orig. $85); wayfair.com
  • Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
  • Zwilling Now Three-Piece Shears Set, $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com
  • Berghoff Leo Meat Tenderizer, $30.28 (orig. $45); wayfair.com
  • Sur La Table Stainless Steel Lever Corkscrew, $34.96 (orig. $50); surlatable.com
  • Zulay Two-Pack Silicone Trivets, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com
  • Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
  • The Pioneer Woman Five-Piece Prep Set, starting at $14.97 (orig. $24.98); walmart.com
  • Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $52.66 (orig. $130); wayfair.com
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

Amazon

Presidents' Day Cookware Deals

The Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set is one of the most used items in my kitchen. With the various sizes, I can cook multiple dishes simultaneously, and everything cooks evenly. Plus, the trio is only $36. Sur La Table has this impressive set of three Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers that are nice enough to serve with for 59 percent off.

It's impossible to go wrong with heirloom-worthy cast iron like Lodge's L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, that's now only $20. If aesthetics are important to you, then you'll be happy to know that Our Place's customer-loved Cast Iron Always Pan is 25 percent off. They come in a variety of fun hues like lavender, sage, and blue salt.

  • Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set, $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com
  • Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com
  • Farberware Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $79.99 (orig. $160); wayfair.com
  • Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers, $99.96 (orig. $243); surlatable.com
  • GreenPan Studio 8-Inch Open Frypan Black, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); target.com
  • The Pioneer Woman Floral Medley 16-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set, $39.97 (orig. $54); walmart.com
  • Le Creuset Bistro Grill, $129.96 (orig. $169.95); surlatable.com
  • Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper, $42.71 (orig. $90); wayfair.com
  • Cast Iron Always Pan, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com
  • Staub Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte, $39.96 (orig. $78); surlatable.com
  • Carote Granite Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Sets, $79.99 (orig. $220); walmart.com
Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set

Wayfair

Presidents' Day Hosting Deals

The perfect hostess is one that's friendly and warm, but the stress-free hostess is one that's well-prepared. There's no doubt that the gorgeous Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set is a conversation starter. Pair it with this elegant Five-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set and Our Place's new Night + Day Glasses, and you'll soon have a stunning tablescape.

For a splash of color in your kitchen and dining room, opt for this Lurex Table Runner or this playful Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set from Tabitha Brown's collab with Target.

  • Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set, $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com
  • Wayfair Basics 10-Piece Napkin Set, $18.99 (orig. $37.99); wayfair.com
  • Sur La Table Margarita Recipe Kitchen Towel, $9.96 (orig. $14); surlatable.com
  • Our Place Night + Day Glasses, starting at $38 (orig. $50); fromourplace.com
  • ​​Lenox Five-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, $42.30 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
  • Tabitha Brown Lurex Table Runner, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com
  • Tabitha Brown Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set, $7 (orig. $10); target.com
  • Wayfair Basics Tablecloth, $20.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com
  • The Pioneer Woman Flea Market Scalloped 7-Ounce Ramekins, $14.97 (orig. $17.88); walmart.com
  • Chilewich Beam Placemat, $8.99 (orig. $18); surlatable.com
Zwilling Fresh & Save Plastic Vacuum Container

Sur la Table

Presidents' Day Food Storage Deals

The best way to cut costs and keep from wasting is to carefully store your food—plus, having a streamlined system is visually pleasing. To keep your counters tidy, try Rebrilliant's Roll Top Bread Box, which keeps your favorite starches out of sight. The Wrought Studio Ilse Three-Piece Kitchen Canister Set also can stow anything from cookies to flour within reach. To preserve your snacks and meals, Rubbermaid's variety set of 21 Flex and Seal Food Storage Containers will keep them sealed and fresh.

  • Rebrilliant Roll Top Bread Box, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com
  • Zwilling Fresh & Save Plastic Vacuum Container, $7.96 (orig. $13); surlatable.com
  • Wrought Studio Ilse Three-Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $36.99 (orig. $51.99); wayfair.com
  • Praki Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
  • Chef's Path Extra Large Food Storage Containers, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com
  • Granville Snap Tab Container Set, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com
  • Lerine 10-Pack Reusable Bags, $12.59 (orig. $16.89); amazon.com
  • Wayfair Basics Four-Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $38.99 (orig. $44.99); wayfair.com
  • Rubbermaid Flex and Seal Food Storage Container Set, $34.99 (orig. $40.76); walmart.com

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base Tout
The 39 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Ahead Of Presidents’ Day—Up To 65% Off
Fire pit at cottage - stock photo
We Found 37 Wayfair Presidents’ Day Deals That Are Almost Too Good To Be True
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Bundle Tout
Lodge’s Cast Iron Cookware Bundle That Will ‘Last Forever’ Is 40% Off Ahead Of Presidents’ Day At Amazon
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
Sur La Table Sale Tout
Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table
Roundup of Kitchen Deals
The Best Kitchen Deals You'll Find During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Cast iron tout
These Kitchen Deals Are Already Live Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Lodge EC1D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
These Are The 84 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
NYE Hosting Roundup tout
9 Entertaining Essentials That Will Make You The Ultimate Host, Starting At Just $9
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
Celebrations Home 30 in. LED Prelit Warm White Wreath
From Wreaths To Window Candles, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Outdoor Holiday Decor
Garmin Forerunner 245
Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
How to Make Homemade Stock
The 8 Best Slow Cookers To Buy in 2020