The 50 Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals To Shop From Staub, Nordic Ware, And More—Starting At $7

We're now in the middle of February, and even though we're still weeks away from the spring cleaning season, there is no reason not to get a head start in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to overhaul your dinnerware or restock on cookware essentials, right now is a great time to buy.

Retailers like Amazon, Sur La Table, Wayfair, Our Place, and more have already started rolling out early Presidents' Day deals on everything from skillets and coffee grinders to kitchen towels and flatware. Get ready to load your wishlist up with these wallet-friendly finds. Just don't wait too long or they'll sell out.

To help you get started on your spring refresh, we rounded up the best early Presidents' Day sales. Take a look at our top picks below.

The Best Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet , $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker , $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14-Cup Coffee Grinder , $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender , $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com

, $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com Zwilling Now Three-Piece Shears Set , $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com

, $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set , $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com

, $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set , $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com

, $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com Tabitha Brown Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set , $7 (orig. $10); target.com

, $7 (orig. $10); target.com Granville Snap Tab Container Set , $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com

, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com Chef's Path Extra Large Food Storage Containers, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com

Target

Presidents' Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

If you've been holding out for an air fryer, you're in luck. The Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer is 31 percent off and is the ideal size for cooking for two, a solution for low-maintenance date nights at home. Although, if you're in the market for a multi-functional appliance to save space, check out the GreenPan Nonstick Seven-in-One Cooker. The device is a slow cooker, skillet, grill, and more when you need it.

In case you couldn't get your hands on a pricey, designer, must-have machine, you're in luck. Beautiful's highly-rated 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is down to just $99. Level up your morning smoothie game with the Cuisinart SmartPower Electronic Blender, which boasts seven speeds and can even crush ice.

Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer , $54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com

, $54.95 (orig. $79.95); amazon.com Mr. Coffee Simple Grind 14-Cup Coffee Grinder , $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com ​​Cuisinart SmartPower Electronic Blender , $65.37 (orig. $145); wayfair.com

, $65.37 (orig. $145); wayfair.com GreenPan Nonstick Seven-in-One Cooker , $69.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com

, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com Ninja Twisti High-Speed Blender Duo , $99.99 (orig. $139.99); target.com

, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); target.com The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 7-Quart Slow Cooker , $39.96 (orig. $44.99); walmart.com

, $39.96 (orig. $44.99); walmart.com ​​Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker , $29.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com

, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com Beautiful 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer , $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

, $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com Instant Solo Two-in-One Single Serve Coffee Maker , $59 (orig. $67.59); walmart.com

, $59 (orig. $67.59); walmart.com Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Walmart

Presidents' Day Kitchen Tool Deals

Clever accessories are an essential part of any kitchen. The Zulay Two-Pack Silicone Trivets can go from pot holders to hot mats to handle hot cookware in a pinch. To help make slicing, chopping, and julienning a breeze, you might want to try the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, which is now $25 with an on-page coupon.

You can take the hassle of measuring your ingredients with the darling Five-Piece Prep Set from The Pioneer Woman. You get a 4-cup liquid measuring cup and four nesting bowls. Ensure you cook your meats to the perfect temperature with the Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer.

Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender , $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com

, $46.91 (orig. $90); wayfair.com Tramontina Teak Wood Chopping Board , $39.51 (orig. $85); wayfair.com

, $39.51 (orig. $85); wayfair.com Fullstar Vegetable Chopper , $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Zwilling Now Three-Piece Shears Set , $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com

, $34.96 (orig. $81); surlatable.com Berghoff Leo Meat Tenderizer , $30.28 (orig. $45); wayfair.com

, $30.28 (orig. $45); wayfair.com Sur La Table Stainless Steel Lever Corkscrew , $34.96 (orig. $50); surlatable.com

, $34.96 (orig. $50); surlatable.com Zulay Two-Pack Silicone Trivets , $14.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com

, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer , $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com The Pioneer Woman Five-Piece Prep Set , starting at $14.97 (orig. $24.98); walmart.com

, starting at $14.97 (orig. $24.98); walmart.com Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $52.66 (orig. $130); wayfair.com

Amazon

Presidents' Day Cookware Deals

The Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set is one of the most used items in my kitchen. With the various sizes, I can cook multiple dishes simultaneously, and everything cooks evenly. Plus, the trio is only $36. Sur La Table has this impressive set of three Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers that are nice enough to serve with for 59 percent off.

It's impossible to go wrong with heirloom-worthy cast iron like Lodge's L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, that's now only $20. If aesthetics are important to you, then you'll be happy to know that Our Place's customer-loved Cast Iron Always Pan is 25 percent off. They come in a variety of fun hues like lavender, sage, and blue salt.

Nordic Ware Three-Piece Baker's Delight Set , $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com

, $35.77 (orig. $51.80); amazon.com Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet , $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com Farberware Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set , $79.99 (orig. $160); wayfair.com

, $79.99 (orig. $160); wayfair.com Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers , $99.96 (orig. $243); surlatable.com

, $99.96 (orig. $243); surlatable.com GreenPan Studio 8-Inch Open Frypan Black , $25.49 (orig. $29.99); target.com

, $25.49 (orig. $29.99); target.com The Pioneer Woman Floral Medley 16-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set , $39.97 (orig. $54); walmart.com

, $39.97 (orig. $54); walmart.com Le Creuset Bistro Grill , $129.96 (orig. $169.95); surlatable.com

, $129.96 (orig. $169.95); surlatable.com Cuisinart Elemental 4-Cup Chopper , $42.71 (orig. $90); wayfair.com

, $42.71 (orig. $90); wayfair.com Cast Iron Always Pan , $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com

, $116 (orig. $155); fromourplace.com Staub Mini Stoneware Pumpkin Cocotte , $39.96 (orig. $78); surlatable.com

, $39.96 (orig. $78); surlatable.com Carote Granite Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Sets, $79.99 (orig. $220); walmart.com

Wayfair

Presidents' Day Hosting Deals

The perfect hostess is one that's friendly and warm, but the stress-free hostess is one that's well-prepared. There's no doubt that the gorgeous Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set is a conversation starter. Pair it with this elegant Five-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set and Our Place's new Night + Day Glasses, and you'll soon have a stunning tablescape.

For a splash of color in your kitchen and dining room, opt for this Lurex Table Runner or this playful Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set from Tabitha Brown's collab with Target.

Spode Blue Italian Earthenware Dinnerware Set , $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com

, $94.60 (orig. $310); wayfair.com Wayfair Basics 10-Piece Napkin Set , $18.99 (orig. $37.99); wayfair.com

, $18.99 (orig. $37.99); wayfair.com Sur La Table Margarita Recipe Kitchen Towel , $9.96 (orig. $14); surlatable.com

, $9.96 (orig. $14); surlatable.com Our Place Night + Day Glasses , starting at $38 (orig. $50); fromourplace.com

, starting at $38 (orig. $50); fromourplace.com ​​Lenox Five-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set , $42.30 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

, $42.30 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com Tabitha Brown Lurex Table Runner , $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com

, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com Tabitha Brown Avocado and Waves Kitchen Towel Set , $7 (orig. $10); target.com

, $7 (orig. $10); target.com Wayfair Basics Tablecloth , $20.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com

, $20.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com The Pioneer Woman Flea Market Scalloped 7-Ounce Ramekins , $14.97 (orig. $17.88); walmart.com

, $14.97 (orig. $17.88); walmart.com Chilewich Beam Placemat, $8.99 (orig. $18); surlatable.com

Sur la Table

Presidents' Day Food Storage Deals

The best way to cut costs and keep from wasting is to carefully store your food—plus, having a streamlined system is visually pleasing. To keep your counters tidy, try Rebrilliant's Roll Top Bread Box, which keeps your favorite starches out of sight. The Wrought Studio Ilse Three-Piece Kitchen Canister Set also can stow anything from cookies to flour within reach. To preserve your snacks and meals, Rubbermaid's variety set of 21 Flex and Seal Food Storage Containers will keep them sealed and fresh.

Rebrilliant Roll Top Bread Box , $29.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com

, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); wayfair.com Zwilling Fresh & Save Plastic Vacuum Container , $7.96 (orig. $13); surlatable.com

, $7.96 (orig. $13); surlatable.com Wrought Studio Ilse Three-Piece Kitchen Canister Set , $36.99 (orig. $51.99); wayfair.com

, $36.99 (orig. $51.99); wayfair.com Praki Airtight Food Storage Containers Set , $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Chef's Path Extra Large Food Storage Containers , $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com

, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.97); amazon.com Granville Snap Tab Container Set , $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com

, $24.99 (orig. $31.99); wayfair.com Lerine 10-Pack Reusable Bags , $12.59 (orig. $16.89); amazon.com

, $12.59 (orig. $16.89); amazon.com Wayfair Basics Four-Piece Kitchen Canister Set , $38.99 (orig. $44.99); wayfair.com

, $38.99 (orig. $44.99); wayfair.com Rubbermaid Flex and Seal Food Storage Container Set, $34.99 (orig. $40.76); walmart.com