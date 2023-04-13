Posthumous Kenny Rogers Album Features Rare Dolly Parton Duet

'Life Is Like A Song' will be released on June 2.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
Photo:

Ron Galella/Getty Images

More than three years after his death, Kenny Rogers’ first posthumous album is on its way. 

Life Is Like A Song features a collection of 10 songs curated by the crooner’s widow, Wanda, along with previously unreleased tracks and rarities including a duet with his longtime friend and collaborator Dolly Parton.

The album, due out June 2, boasts eight previously unheard recordings from 2008 through 2011, including Rogers’ covers of Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” and Lionel Richie’s “Goodbye.” It also marks the first time that his 2009 rarely heard duet with Parton, "Tell Me That You Love Me,” will be available on digital platforms and vinyl.

Kenny Rogers Life Is Like A Song

UME

"I think the record is fabulous, and it is going to make Kenny so proud," Wanda said in a news release. "These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love 'for the feelings a song can make' for a person. He would often say that he wanted his songs to be 'what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear.' I think there are a lot of those moments on this album.” 

Life Is Like a Song (available for pre-order here) also features “Catchin’ Grasshoppers,” a touching song written as an ode to the singer’s twin sons.

“This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another,” she continued. “There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it's emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Whitney Houston
A Posthumous Whitney Houston Album Is Coming Soon And Will Include Six New Gospel Songs
Dolly Parton in Gold Dress
Dolly Parton Among Many Stars Honoring Doc Watson On New Tribute Album
Dolly Parton Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2016
Dolly Parton Announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe' is coming October 14
57th Academy of Country Music Awards - Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Announces Greatest Hits Album Coming Soon
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton
3 Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton Duets We'll Always Remember
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
Writer Caleb Johnson Walking up to the Home on Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN
Following My Grandmother's Footsteps To Loretta Lynn's Ranch
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
fourth of july songs
These Patriotic Songs Are The Ultimate Ode to The U.S.A.
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Just Recorded Their First-Ever Duet
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
How Every Ornament On Our Christmas Tree Tells Our Family's Southern Story
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About the Beach