Posthumous Kenny Rogers Album Features Rare Dolly Parton Duet

More than three years after his death, Kenny Rogers’ first posthumous album is on its way.

Life Is Like A Song features a collection of 10 songs curated by the crooner’s widow, Wanda, along with previously unreleased tracks and rarities including a duet with his longtime friend and collaborator Dolly Parton.

The album, due out June 2, boasts eight previously unheard recordings from 2008 through 2011, including Rogers’ covers of Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” and Lionel Richie’s “Goodbye.” It also marks the first time that his 2009 rarely heard duet with Parton, "Tell Me That You Love Me,” will be available on digital platforms and vinyl.

"I think the record is fabulous, and it is going to make Kenny so proud," Wanda said in a news release. "These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love 'for the feelings a song can make' for a person. He would often say that he wanted his songs to be 'what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear.' I think there are a lot of those moments on this album.”

Life Is Like a Song (available for pre-order here) also features “Catchin’ Grasshoppers,” a touching song written as an ode to the singer’s twin sons.

“This is a very special record to me and our family because it really tells the story of our life together, and I feel his fans will also relate to it in a big way because it walks the listener through the seasons of life that we all experience in one way or another,” she continued. “There is joy, there is love, there is family, there is uncertainty, there is pain, there is faith… it's emotional and real. This is the kind of music Kenny loved to make."

