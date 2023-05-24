This Clever Oversized Umbrella ‘Keeps You Out Of The Sun,’ and It’s 47% Off At Amazon

Summer is always a welcome reprieve after the cold of winter. However, particularly in the South, the summer sun can be harsh and requires protection. While applying face sunscreens is a necessary first step to ward off harmful UVs, additional precautions are important, especially when outdoors. For extra protection this summer, the Sport-Brella Premiere XL Umbrella can keep you comfortable and cool—plus, it’s on sale for up to 47 percent off, making it just $40.

The oversized umbrella is 9 feet in diameter, more than big enough to shield multiple people sitting in chairs from the elements. The sun has nothing on the umbrella’s UPF 50 protection. One five-star reviewer uses the umbrella during soccer games and notes, “It’s plenty big and kept us out of the sun.” The reviewer and their 6’2” husband can sit in chairs under the umbrella “with lots of room to spare.”

BUY IT: Starting at $39.98 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

With side panels that can be staked into the ground, the umbrella turns into a tent-like structure to shield you from rain, sand, the sun, and more. But you won’t feel cut off from the action as its zippered windows allow for views and airflow. The umbrella’s pole has an auger bit and twists to make for easy and secure anchoring, whether in sand or grass.

Another Amazon shopper utilizes the jumbo umbrella for softball tournaments and beach trips. They said it’s the best investment they’ve made to watch their kids play outdoor sports, and it has an “easy setup.” It “doesn’t require more than one person to put up. [It has] plenty of room for coolers, chairs, and a couple of adults.” They even said it’s “nearly wind-proof” when anchored correctly.

The umbrella comes with a carrying bag for easy transport and storage, two different types of ground spikes, and tie-down cords. It’s available in blue, aqua, camo, red, and gray.

Whether you’re headed to the beach, camping, or a game, the Sport-Brella Premiere XL Umbrella will shield you and your loved ones from the harsh summer sun. Snag it while it’s nearly half off at Amazon ahead of the summer.