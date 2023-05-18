More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Pork Sold At Walmart And Aldi Are Being Recalled Across The South

If you were hoping to save some time in the kitchen this week, check the packaging of your pork products. More than 40,000 pounds of pork products, including boneless pork ribs in sauce and ready-to-heat burnt ends, have been recalled.

The pork products were sold by Canadian company Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc. and appeared in stores under the brand name Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce”, Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce”, and “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS”, according to the recall notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). These brands are found in Walmart and ALDI stores nationwide.

While no one has gotten sick from the products yet, the pork was not "presented for import reinspection" when they were shipped into the United States from Canada. The raw pork was then processed by a third party into the ready-to-heat barbecue products found in stores across the South and nationwide. To make sure consumers are safe, those pork products are now being recalled.

The products in question were sold under the Park Street Deli and marketside brands and all have establishment number "EST. 4800" in the USDA mark of inspection and use-by dates in July, August, or September 2023.

Per the USDA:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

If you’re a snack food junkie, be aware that there is also a recall on pork rinds. Specifically, 1,137 pounds of ready-to-eat pork rind products made by Mitten Gourmet, LLC, and sold under the Mitten Gourmet brand. The recalled products are all 2.0 oz plastic packages of pork rinds. A variety of flavors, including barbecue, honey mustard, salt and pepper, and dill pickle, were all recalled after it was learned they were not inspected prior to being shipped to retail outlets.

The FSIS recommends that customers who purchased any of these products do not eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the store.