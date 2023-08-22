Give Your Tailgate A Sweet & Spicy Kick With New Wings From Popeyes

Food at the tailgate is just as important as the game itself. (We know you get it, Ole Miss and LSU!) From the Gators to the Gamecocks to the Aggies, pre-show celebrations kick off Saturday in the South with full hearts and bellies. While homemade appetizers like Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Peppers, Copycat Publix Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Smoky Snack Mix all score touchdowns among party guests, we all occasionally need the convenience of “just picking something up along the way.”

That’s where Popeyes comes in. The Louisiana-based chicken franchise has been subbing in on Game Day since 1972 with unmistakable rich Cajun and Creole pizzazz. Their menu is built upon Southern classics like buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and homestyle macaroni and cheese. Now, the fast-food chain has announced a brand-new flavor of wings just in time for football season: Sweet ‘N Spicy. “The new offering strikes the perfect balance between slightly sweet and slightly spicy,” the brand announced in a release, “just like a sweet-and-spicy Southern grandma.”

The somewhat unconventional menu item features crispy chicken wings marinated in a sweet-and-spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger. The price for these flavorful wings starts at $5.99 for a six-count at participating Popeyes locations across the United States. We hear the wings pair well with Pecan Praline Dip.



Popeyes

Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings from Popeyes are only available for a limited time, so try ‘em out at your next football fiesta before they’re gone. If you order through the Popeyes app, you can even score free delivery on orders over $15 until September 10.

In addition to this innovative burst of flavor inspired by Grandma’s sweet and spicy sass, the chicken chain has announced that they’ll be celebrating National Grandmother’s Day on October 8 with witty greeting cards accompanying gift cards of $5 or more at select Popeyes in New Orleans (beginning September 25, while supplies last).

Why not show MeeMaw a little love and spice up your table in one fell swoop?