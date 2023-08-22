Give Your Tailgate A Sweet & Spicy Kick With New Wings From Popeyes

The Louisiana-based chicken chain just announced an exciting new flavor for their classic crispy wings.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023
Popeyes new Sweet 'N Spicy Chicken Wings
Photo:

Popeyes

Food at the tailgate is just as important as the game itself. (We know you get it, Ole Miss and LSU!) From the Gators to the Gamecocks to the Aggies, pre-show celebrations kick off Saturday in the South with full hearts and bellies. While homemade appetizers like Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Peppers, Copycat Publix Buffalo Chicken Dip, and Smoky Snack Mix all score touchdowns among party guests, we all occasionally need the convenience of “just picking something up along the way.”

That’s where Popeyes comes in. The Louisiana-based chicken franchise has been subbing in on Game Day since 1972 with unmistakable rich Cajun and Creole pizzazz. Their menu is built upon Southern classics like buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and homestyle macaroni and cheese. Now, the fast-food chain has announced a brand-new flavor of wings just in time for football season: Sweet ‘N Spicy. “The new offering strikes the perfect balance between slightly sweet and slightly spicy,” the brand announced in a release, “just like a sweet-and-spicy Southern grandma.”

The somewhat unconventional menu item features crispy chicken wings marinated in a sweet-and-spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger. The price for these flavorful wings starts at $5.99 for a six-count at participating Popeyes locations across the United States. We hear the wings pair well with Pecan Praline Dip.

Popeyes Sweet 'N Spicy Chicken Wings

Popeyes

Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings from Popeyes are only available for a limited time, so try ‘em out at your next football fiesta before they’re gone. If you order through the Popeyes app, you can even score free delivery on orders over $15 until September 10.

In addition to this innovative burst of flavor inspired by Grandma’s sweet and spicy sass, the chicken chain has announced that they’ll be celebrating National Grandmother’s Day on October 8 with witty greeting cards accompanying gift cards of $5 or more at select Popeyes in New Orleans (beginning September 25, while supplies last).

Why not show MeeMaw a little love and spice up your table in one fell swoop?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Baby Back Ribs With Coffee-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Grandpa’s Favorite Game Day Recipes Bring The Tailgate Home
Rotel Dip
88 Football Party Food Recipes Made For Game Day
Southern Living Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Peppers on a blue platter to serve
23 Easy, Portable Recipes For A Tailgate On The Road
Whataburger
13 Beloved Fast Food Chains That Started In The South
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham
50 Tasty Tailgate Recipes To Make For Game Day
Easy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Your Ultimate Game Day Menu, From Appetizers To Desserts
Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
22 Spicy Chicken Recipes To Spice Up Supper
Pancake Casserole
30 Big-Batch Breakfast Recipes For Your Tailgate
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
100 Best Appetizer Recipes For Any Occasion
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
55 Grilling Recipes For An All-Star Barbecue
Southern Living Creole Cabbage and Sausage plated serving with rice
38 Sausage Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
62 Extra Festive Recipes For Your Fourth Of July Cookout
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
30 Best Things To Do In Myrtle Beach
Quick Pickled Slaw
The Best Sides For Burgers To Serve At Your Next Cookout
Southern Living Smoky-Sweet Baked Beans in a serving dish with grilled corn beside
87 Fourth Of July Side Dishes For An All-Star Cookout