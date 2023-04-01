Food and Recipes Bread Biscuits Popeyes Is Now Serving Strawberry Biscuits This delicious sweet version of their classic biscuits will only be available for a short period of time. By Rebecca Angel Baer Rebecca Angel Baer Rebecca Angel Baer is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: UCG / Contributor/Getty Images Move over chicken sandwich, Popeyes has a new star in town. Starting March 27, for a limited time only, the Louisiana based fast-food chain is giving their classic biscuit a brand new twist. Per a press release, “the new Strawberry Biscuits balance sweet and salty flavors with the brand’s classic buttery biscuits filled with fruity strawberry bits and topped with creamy icing. Popeyes “We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation said. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.” Enjoying these sweet biscuit treats won’t break the bank. They will only cost $1.79 a piece or opt for a deal with two biscuits for $2.99 or four biscuits for just $5.39. In addition to the new Strawberry Biscuits, Popeyes is adding a new Family Feast, described in a statement as a meal that “includes more than just Popeyes signature chicken. Bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, the Family Feast features six pieces of Popeyes signature chicken in classic or spicy, two sandwiches in classic or spicy, two large sides, and four biscuits starting at just $29.99. Perfect for feeding the whole family.” Sounds like these are the perfect excuses to let Popeyes handle both breakfast and dinner this week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit