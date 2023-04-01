Popeyes Is Now Serving Strawberry Biscuits

Move over chicken sandwich, Popeyes has a new star in town. Starting March 27, for a limited time only, the Louisiana based fast-food chain is giving their classic biscuit a brand new twist.

Per a press release, “the new Strawberry Biscuits balance sweet and salty flavors with the brand’s classic buttery biscuits filled with fruity strawberry bits and topped with creamy icing.

Popeyes



“We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation said. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.”

Enjoying these sweet biscuit treats won’t break the bank. They will only cost $1.79 a piece or opt for a deal with two biscuits for $2.99 or four biscuits for just $5.39.

In addition to the new Strawberry Biscuits, Popeyes is adding a new Family Feast, described in a statement as a meal that “includes more than just Popeyes signature chicken. Bigger, better, and bolder than ever before, the Family Feast features six pieces of Popeyes signature chicken in classic or spicy, two sandwiches in classic or spicy, two large sides, and four biscuits starting at just $29.99. Perfect for feeding the whole family.”

Sounds like these are the perfect excuses to let Popeyes handle both breakfast and dinner this week.