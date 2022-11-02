Popular Polar Express-Themed Holiday Train Ride Returns To North Carolina

All aboard!

Special train rides inspired by The Polar Express are returning to the N.C. Transportation Museum this holiday season, and you’re invited.

The timeless adventure comes to life when the train departs from Spencer, North Carolina, for a round-trip journey to the North Pole. Led by a cast of talented actors and set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers are whisked away on a real-life version of The Polar Express for a trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will make his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before dancing chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. At the North Pole, Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

PHOTO: NC Transportation Museum PHOTO: NC Transportation Museum

During the trip, characters on each car lead onboard entertainment. Each guest will also take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket.

The unforgettable experience lasts 70 minutes and families are encouraged to get into character by wearing pajamas. Additional entertainment, food vendors, photos with Santa, and souvenirs from the Gift Station are available before and after the ride.

Departures begin November 11 and continue on select dates through December 23. Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting the N.C. Transportation Museum website. Ticket prices range from $34 to $390. A small number of remaining tickets are on sale now here. Guests are encouraged to book now as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out soon!

For more information visit nctransportationmuseum.org.