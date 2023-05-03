Style Fashion Amazon Has An Entire Section Of Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Under $50—Shop Our Top Picks You need these in your closet ASAP. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If your spring cleaning has led you to a complete closet overhaul, we're here to help. In terms of affordable spring style, Amazon is a one-stop shop for everything you can think of, from sleek, lightweight denim to flattering midi dresses and beyond. The major retailer is constantly dropping new seasonal options, and right now is the perfect time to shop for plus-size designs fit for any occasion. Amazon's plus-size storefront, the Plus Shop, is filled to the brim with thousands of different style options designed to meet the needs of those who struggle to find clothing in sizes above the standard. Whether you're looking to be the best-dressed guest at garden nuptials or need a stunning yet breathable top for a friend's BBQ, we pinned down 13 options under $50 that will fit nicely into your warm-weather wardrobe. Ahead, you'll find a dazzling array of spring-ready pieces starting at $22. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon These jeans are equipped with built-in shapewear that smooths while flattering your figure and a contoured waistband that won't bunch. It's also shoppable in a few different trend-proof washes. BUY IT: $21.30 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Essentials T-Shirt Dress Amazon Your closet will feel incomplete without a wear-everywhere dress that you can quickly slip on and head out the door. Shoppers have even dubbed it the "perfect dress for hot summer days." This swing dress has a cozy, relaxed fit without ever looking slumpy. BUY IT: Starting at $21.52 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com Olrik Waffle Knit Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon The fun lace detailing on the sleeve of this shirt makes it anything but basic, and it comes in 26 pretty hues. Dress it up with a chic midi skirt or down with your favorite pair of worn-in denim. BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com Ahlaray Faux-Wrap Swing Dress Amazon This waist-cinching faux wrap dress is made from a soft rayon and spandex blend that gives way to a tailored-like silhouette. Reviewers have said the design is "super flattering, soft, and comfortable"—all the attributes that make it ideal for warm-weather dressing. BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon Maxi styles are a warm-weather staple: They're versatile and add an extra touch of glam, even if you pair them with your most casual sandals. This dress boasts a deep V-neck that stretches into a sleek empire waist and is complemented by an ankle-skimming full skirt. BUY IT: $31; amazon.com Poseshe Empire Waist T-Shirt Dress Amazon The A-line-shaped flouncy skirt and classic silhouette make this T-shirt dress a go-to for hot spring days—especially if you're bringing the party outdoors. Grab it in solid neutrals or poppy prints that will make a statement this season. BUY IT: $29.98; amazon.com Romwe Bow Tie A-Line Dress Amazon Rife with darling details from the frilly bow tie to the polka-dotted mesh sleeves, this dress is "flowy and sophisticated," according to shoppers. The skirt skims just above the knee and is ready for pretty much any evening soiree. BUY IT: $36.99; amazon.com In'voland Long Sleeve Open Front Duster Amazon Even when it's uncomfortably warm out, you can bet that the AC in your office will be cranked up to the max, and this lightweight duster will come in handy without clashing with your outfit. It's designed with an asymmetrical draped open front that will make even your basic jeans and T-shirt look more elevated. BUY IT: Starting at $20.80 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Olrik Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon Available in a myriad of colors and spring-ready motifs, this tunic can easily take you from a coffee date with friends to a walk in the park. The soft waffle knit texture, buttons, and tie-front add an interesting flair to your look. BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com Nemidor Chiffon Midi Dress Amazon Fluttery sleeves and a ruffled skirt make this midi dress a great choice for the various events lining your social calendar. As if the piece weren't visually striking enough, it's also available in 19 colorways, from lively leopard prints to oversized florals. BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Tianzhu Faux-Wrap Tunic Amazon There's nothing basic or boring about this simple, faux-wrap tunic. This floaty, go-anywhere top will round out your closet, making it a brilliant buy whether you opt for a dainty floral pattern or a classic solid hue. BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com Allegrace Batwing Top Amazon An airy tunic that drapes beautifully—check. The batwing short-sleeve shirt includes a sultry cutout at the shoulder, giving the basic silhouette a splash of intrigue. "I love how the sleeves are a little longer and the cut out doesn't pinch your arm at the cuff," one reviewer raved. BUY IT: $23.95; amazon.com Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Trousers Amazon These best-selling pants suit a variety of looks for both work and play. The trousers' high waist and streamlined pleats nip you in while effortlessly elongating your legs. They're so popular, shoppers are scooping these up in multiple colors. BUY IT: Starting at $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 