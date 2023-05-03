Amazon Has An Entire Section Of Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Under $50—Shop Our Top Picks

If your spring cleaning has led you to a complete closet overhaul, we're here to help. In terms of affordable spring style, Amazon is a one-stop shop for everything you can think of, from sleek, lightweight denim to flattering midi dresses and beyond. The major retailer is constantly dropping new seasonal options, and right now is the perfect time to shop for plus-size designs fit for any occasion.

Amazon's plus-size storefront, the Plus Shop, is filled to the brim with thousands of different style options designed to meet the needs of those who struggle to find clothing in sizes above the standard. Whether you're looking to be the best-dressed guest at garden nuptials or need a stunning yet breathable top for a friend's BBQ, we pinned down 13 options under $50 that will fit nicely into your warm-weather wardrobe.

Ahead, you'll find a dazzling array of spring-ready pieces starting at $22.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans

These jeans are equipped with built-in shapewear that smooths while flattering your figure and a contoured waistband that won't bunch. It's also shoppable in a few different trend-proof washes.

BUY IT: $21.30 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials T-Shirt Dress

Your closet will feel incomplete without a wear-everywhere dress that you can quickly slip on and head out the door. Shoppers have even dubbed it the "perfect dress for hot summer days." This swing dress has a cozy, relaxed fit without ever looking slumpy.

BUY IT: Starting at $21.52 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

Olrik Waffle Knit Lace Sleeve Blouse

The fun lace detailing on the sleeve of this shirt makes it anything but basic, and it comes in 26 pretty hues. Dress it up with a chic midi skirt or down with your favorite pair of worn-in denim.

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Ahlaray Faux-Wrap Swing Dress

This waist-cinching faux wrap dress is made from a soft rayon and spandex blend that gives way to a tailored-like silhouette. Reviewers have said the design is "super flattering, soft, and comfortable"—all the attributes that make it ideal for warm-weather dressing.

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress

Maxi styles are a warm-weather staple: They're versatile and add an extra touch of glam, even if you pair them with your most casual sandals. This dress boasts a deep V-neck that stretches into a sleek empire waist and is complemented by an ankle-skimming full skirt.

BUY IT: $31; amazon.com

Poseshe Empire Waist T-Shirt Dress

The A-line-shaped flouncy skirt and classic silhouette make this T-shirt dress a go-to for hot spring days—especially if you're bringing the party outdoors. Grab it in solid neutrals or poppy prints that will make a statement this season.

BUY IT: $29.98; amazon.com

Romwe Bow Tie A-Line Dress

Rife with darling details from the frilly bow tie to the polka-dotted mesh sleeves, this dress is "flowy and sophisticated," according to shoppers. The skirt skims just above the knee and is ready for pretty much any evening soiree.

BUY IT: $36.99; amazon.com

In'voland Long Sleeve Open Front Duster

Even when it's uncomfortably warm out, you can bet that the AC in your office will be cranked up to the max, and this lightweight duster will come in handy without clashing with your outfit. It's designed with an asymmetrical draped open front that will make even your basic jeans and T-shirt look more elevated.

BUY IT: Starting at $20.80 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Olrik Waffle Knit Tunic

Available in a myriad of colors and spring-ready motifs, this tunic can easily take you from a coffee date with friends to a walk in the park. The soft waffle knit texture, buttons, and tie-front add an interesting flair to your look.

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Nemidor Chiffon Midi Dress

Fluttery sleeves and a ruffled skirt make this midi dress a great choice for the various events lining your social calendar. As if the piece weren't visually striking enough, it's also available in 19 colorways, from lively leopard prints to oversized florals.

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Tianzhu Faux-Wrap Tunic

There's nothing basic or boring about this simple, faux-wrap tunic. This floaty, go-anywhere top will round out your closet, making it a brilliant buy whether you opt for a dainty floral pattern or a classic solid hue.

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

Allegrace Batwing Top

An airy tunic that drapes beautifully—check. The batwing short-sleeve shirt includes a sultry cutout at the shoulder, giving the basic silhouette a splash of intrigue. "I love how the sleeves are a little longer and the cut out doesn't pinch your arm at the cuff," one reviewer raved.

BUY IT: $23.95; amazon.com

Tronjori High Waist Casual Wide Leg Trousers

These best-selling pants suit a variety of looks for both work and play. The trousers' high waist and streamlined pleats nip you in while effortlessly elongating your legs. They're so popular, shoppers are scooping these up in multiple colors.

BUY IT: Starting at $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

