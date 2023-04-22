Georgia Woman Rescues Kittens Thrown Out Of A Car Window

“Justice will be sought for these innocent little kittens.”

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023

A Georgia woman “couldn’t believe what she saw” when she found two abandoned kittens on the side of a busy intersection.  

Rescued Kittens

Planned PEThood of GA

The woman was suspicious when she saw another person toss what she thought was trash out of a car window. She pulled her car over to inspect and found the kittens.  

“The good Samaritan kept the kittens overnight and brought them into Planned PEThood,” the next morning according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.  

The kittens took a bottle and the organization quickly lined up a foster family to take the kittens home.  

Employees at Planned PEThood called the Duluth, Georgia police department and filed a report. The police department sent a “compassionate cat dad” - Officer Baalson - to help and the department is investigating the incident as animal cruelty.  

Officer Baalson

Planned PEThood of GA

“Despite the sad start to the morning, we were grateful someone noticed the kittens and stopped to help,” the post said.  

“Justice will be sought for these innocent little kittens.” 

Planned PEThood is asking for donations to help the kittens at PEThoodGA.org/give, or on PayPal using info@pethoodga.org.

Five days later, they provided an update on the wee ones and while a third kitten that was found later that same day didn’t make it, the other two kittens are doing well in their foster home.

“Thank you to the Good Samaritans who helped the kitties out, Officer Baalson at the Duluth Police Department, and everyone who has supported these two itty bitty kitties! We couldn't help them without your generosity and support.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Chicken walking on grass
38 Southern Chicken Names For Your Favorite Bird
Green turtle swimming
Scientists Are Determined To Figure Out Why Sharks, Turtles, Whales, And Seals Keep Swimming In Circles
Spaniel Puppy Cuddling Owner
Can Dogs Eat Grapes?
Woman and dogs walking in hallway at home
Why Does Your Dog Follow You Everywhere?
Woman with Older Dog
Why Losing a Pet Hurts So Much
Dog Eyeing Popcorn
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn? Here's What Veterinarians Have to Say
Do Dogs Have a Concept of Time?
Do Dogs Have A Concept Of Time?
dog washing
How To Bathe And Brush Your Dog Safely At Home
Boy Teaching Dog to Sit
8 Basic Commands To Teach Your Dog
Dog Smiling while Rolling in Grass Outdoors
Why Do Dogs Roll In The Grass?
Black and White Cat Lounging Outside
25 Names For Southern Cats
Beagle Dog on Leash in Woods
These Dog Breeds Have the Longest Lifespans
Man Holding Birman Cat
The 10 Most Affectionate Cat Breeds