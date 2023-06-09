Piper Perabo Weighs In On "Yellowstone" Ending After The Conclusion Of Season Five

"If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on June 9, 2023
Piper Perabo
Photo:

Gary Gershoff / Contributor/Getty Images

After five seasons, Yellowstone is winding down. It’s not just fans who are having a hard time letting go—the stars of the show are struggling, too. 

"If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going,” star Piper Perabo told Entertainment Tonight. 

Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, an environmental activist-turned-John Dutton’s love interest, knows that staying on Yellowstone forever is not possible. Luckily, there’s an ever-expanding Yellowstone universe that will give fans (and the shows’ stars) a lot more to watch. “I know that [co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing,” Perabo said. “So even though ‘Yellowstone’ might be ending, there may be so many more things to come." That expanding universe includes 1883, 1923, 19326666, and a possible continuation of the Dutton saga helmed by none other than Matthew McConaughey

Of course, we still have the final episodes of Yellowstone to watch and the mid-season finale left a lot of open story lines, including Summer on house arrest in Montana. While fans are eager to find out what the Duttons are up to down in Texas, so is Perabo. "I have no idea what’s happening next, and the whole thing left off on this cliffhanger, so I'm waiting myself," Perabo told ET

The last half of season five—the final episodes of Yellowstone–are set to come out in November, although the writers’ strike may delay things further.

