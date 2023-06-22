Ree Drummond Launches New Line Of Ready-To-Assemble Furniture With Walmart And It Is Oh So Cute

Ree Drummond is at it again. Not only has she been teaching us filling and delicious recipes to feed cowboys and kiddos alike for years, transformed Pawhuska, Oklahoma, into a must-visit tourist destination, but she also has an ever-growing empire of home goods in partnership with Walmart. Her latest endeavor is a line of read-to-assemble furniture in her signature florals and bright colors.

“During the process of the past few years, as my line of kitchenware and tableware has expanded, I’ve wanted to create unique furniture pieces that can be used to showcase the gorgeous PW collection! My initial furniture plans were focused in the kitchen and dining room, with a hutch for storage and display, a dining table and chairs, and a cart and island that can easily transform a kitchen space. As the design process evolved, I found that the style of furniture lent itself well to other spaces in the house. I couldn’t be happier with the quality and design of each piece,” Drummond told Southern Living.

The new Pioneer Woman collection includes a dining table, hutch, chairs, stools, and benches as well as a kitchen cart and island. For the bedroom, the PW line also includes headboards, a vanity, dresser, and nightstands. Prices start at $98 and the collection is exclusively available at walmart.com.

When asked about her inspiration for these new pieces Drummond said, “ As with my dinnerware patterns, I used a lifetime of inspiration to design The Pioneer Woman furniture. I love the timeless elegance of turned legs, always have, and you’ll see that detail with my dining table. I’ve always been drawn to subtle scalloped edges, both on plates and furniture, and the hutch has that little flair that sets it apart from others on the market. I also am always looking for furniture pieces that have a slightly washed/natural look---but not too distressed/rustic. I think the PW pieces have achieved that; they could pass as a piece that once belonged to your grandmother.”

The Food Network star said choosing her favorite piece was just too hard. “I love it all! Right now, I think I’d have to say the hutch is at the top of my list. The shape is glorious, with subtle curves and scallops to set it apart. The mix of teal and natural wood tones is eclectic and elegantly rustic. And whether you have solid white dinnerware or bright floral Pioneer Woman plates, everything looks beautiful on the shelves. There’s storage below, as well---it’s the perfect piece!”

Check out the whole collection here, and some of our favorites below:

Teal Dining Table

Walmart

Gather your friends and family around this beautiful table that will comfortably fit six people. The classic light brown wood table top paired with the pop of color in the teal scalloped base with matching teal legs will turn your dining room from basic to showstopper.

BUY IT: $268 Walmart.com

Vintage Floral Dining Bench

Walmart

This collection includes a variety of comfortable upholstered seating options that feature Ree’s signature floral designs. You have your choice of dining chairs and stools but we happen to love this vintage style dining bench.

BUY IT: $98, Walmart.com

Two-Tone White Kitchen Cart

Walmart

This versatile kitchen cart is a great investment piece. It provides you more surface space for all of your baking projects or prep space but it also has great storage that can make up for what your kitchen might lack in that area. And it’s on wheels so it can be in the middle of your kitchen while you’re chopping your veggies, and then slid into the corner to make more space when you’re finished.

BUY IT: $278, Walmart.com



The Queen Headboard

Walmart

Does your bedroom need a revamp? Check out this country-chic headboard that comes in either teal or white. It will fit either a standard full or a queen bed and bring your bedroom from drab to fab.

BUY IT: $210, Walmart.com

Nightstand With Drawer

Walmart

Whether you get the matching headboard or not, we think these adorable nightstands are the perfect accent to any bedroom. Available in teal or white.

BUY IT: $189, Walmart.com

