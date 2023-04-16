There's A New Pioneer Woman Patio Collection At Walmart, And We're Obsessed With Everything

Good news for fans of the Pioneer Woman: There’s a new patio collection at Walmart, available just in time for spring and summer. Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, is an award-winning food writer, author, and television personality who has previously collaborated with Walmart on kitchen and bedroom products, and now you can shop outdoor furniture and decor in her playful, colorful style.

In the collection, you’ll find everything from citronella candles and birdhouses to dining sets and plant stands. You can even get this outdoor rug to make your backyard feel cozy. Another amazing find is this bistro set that includes a table and two chairs for $198. And you can snag this matching hose hanger that will keep your space tidy and stylish. Check out the rest of the patio collection below.

Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

This three-piece cast aluminum bistro set includes two chairs and a table and is perfect for small outdoor spaces, like a balcony. The teal pieces are made with a beautiful lattice pattern and fade- and rust-resistant powder-coating. The chair and table legs even have adjustable rubber levelers to prevent the furniture from rocking or tipping over.

Knockdown Tile and Iron Round Vintage Plant Stand

This adorable collapsible piece can be used as a plant stand or as a small side table. The vintage floral design on the table top is made of tile, and the table’s base is built with weather-resistant iron.

Folk Geo 13-Ounce Citronella Outdoor Candle

Citronella candles are a necessity for summer nights spent in the backyard. This three-wick candle comes in a colorful ceramic bowl with ruffled edges. You can enjoy relaxing outside for up to three hours bug-free, and you’ll love the Mango Citron scent. When you’re finished with the candle, the patterned vessel can be reused as a bowl.

Embroidered Vintage Floral Outdoor Pillow

This outdoor pillow features the brand’s signature vintage floral pattern with fun tassels on the corners. The polyester fabric is fade- and water-resistant and will last for years of outside use. The pillow brings a pop of color to any backyard or patio.

Goldie Decorative Hose Hanger

Don’t sacrifice style for functionality—this teal hose hanger would make a beautiful addition to your garden while preventing your hose from tangling. The aluminum and iron hanger is powder-coated with rust-resistant paint and holds a standard vinyl hose. It effortlessly mounts on walls, sheds, fences, and more to store hoses out of the way.

Reversible Rectangle Outdoor Chair Cushion

Easily swap your outdoor cushions with this reversible design that features a colorful pattern on one side and a teal print on the other. It fits most standard patio chairs and has ties to hold it in place. The fabric has EnviroGuard stain treatment to protect the cushion from the sun, dirt, and food or drink spills.

Sweet Rose Outdoor Rug

This 6-by-9-foot rectangular rug is designed for outdoor use, so there’s no need to worry about it getting damaged by the elements. The polyester-blend fabric is printed with a rose pattern, and the rug is also available in 5-by-7- and 7-by-10-foot sizes for any yard or patio.

Mazie Teal Deep-Seat Outdoor Seating Cushions

These cushions come in a set of two with one seat and one back pillow. They fit most deep-seat outdoor chairs or couches, and the EnviroGuard-treated teal print fabric resists stains, too.

Ruffled Geo Planter

Use this decorative planter for both indoor and outdoor flowers and plants. The turquoise pot is embossed with a floral print and has a ruffled edge, and there’s a drainage hole with a plug. The durable yet lightweight resin pot is fade- and weather-resistant to last for years.

Delaney Wren House

This is possibly the chicest bird house you can buy, and it’s not just for decoration—there are vents under the roof to provide air flow for birds inside. Cleaning the house is simple thanks to the latching side door that allows you to remove debris from inside. The entry hole is just big enough for wrens and chickadees, but small enough to keep larger birds and predators out.

