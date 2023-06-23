Florida Deputies Hold Drowning Manatee’s Head Above Water For Two Hours

“This manatee is going to die right in front of us and I’m not letting that happen!”

June 23, 2023
Two Florida deputies recently went above and beyond to save an exhausted manatee from drowning.  A few weeks ago, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Marine and Environmental Lands Unit deputy Jill Constant received a call about there being “something wrong” with a manatee in the Intracoastal Waterway amidst high levels of red tide. 

It’s not uncommon for well-meaning citizens to misconstrue normal manatee behavior for signs of illness. It’s common for the large mammals to swim into culverts, thrash around in shallow water, and even partially beach themselves during mating season. 

But as soon as Constant saw this particular manatee, she knew it was in deep distress. 

“We’re watching it, and it will not go underwater. It just stayed at the surface with labored breathing,” she recalled in the latest issue of PCSO’s news publication, Inside The Star.

Then, when the exhausted manatee tried to beach itself to keep from drowning, Deputy Constant knew she had to act. 

“This manatee is going to die right in front of us and I’m not letting that happen!” she recalled thinking. “We docked the boat, I took off my equipment, and got in. We stayed in the water for two hours holding its head up until it could be rescued.” 

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists eventually responded to the scene and determined that the manatee would make a full recovery, thanks to the heroic actions of the PCSO deputies.

"Deputies in the Marine and Environmental Lands Unit do more than just enforce boating laws, they are also tasked with protecting the numerous preserves in the county including the wildlife within," PCSO wrote on Facebook.

Despite her efforts, Constant told Inside The Star that the manatee wasn’t exactly “thrilled” about being rescued. 

“At the end of the process it was not happy with us! At the beginning it was too exhausted, but after a while it had recovered its strength a little and it started thrashing,” she recalled. “I thought I was going to drown—a martyr for the cause.”  

If you see a dead, sick, or injured manatee, you are asked to contact the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or by dialing #FWC on a cellphone. For more information as well as opportunities to help, visit MyFWC.com/Manatee.

