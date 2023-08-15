Peyton Manning Is Returning To University Of Tennessee… As A Professor

Peyton Manning can now add “professor” to his long list of titles.

The Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback has been appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Communication and Information. Manning steps into his new sideline role at his alma mater this fall.

According to the university, Manning, 47, will join select classes as an expert, “bringing significant industry experience to the classroom” to provide unique learning experiences for students. The sports legend will partner with faculty to teach lessons in sports reporting, video production and performance, leadership and communication, and public speaking.

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, said in a news release. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

After leading the Volunteers to an SEC football championship in 1996, Manning graduated from UT with a degree in speech communication in 1997. The New Orleans native went on to play for 18 seasons in the NFL and later launched Omaha Productions.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

