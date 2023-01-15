Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup

This year PEEPS is pushing the marshmallow envelope even further with new flavors and innovative ideas.

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on January 15, 2023
Peeps Violet Bunnies
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing.

In addition to classic yellow chicks and pink bunnies—and less classic but delicious versions, like Sparkly Wild Berry and Fruit Punch and chocolate-dipped options— this year PEEPS is pushing the marshmallow envelope even further with new flavors and innovative ideas. And when we say innovative, we truly mean innovative varieties that combine a few of our favorite things. Start with the Mike and Ike-flavored Peep Pop, which combines the fruity flavors of the movie-theater staple with marshmallow goodness and puts it all on a stick for easy eating.

Then there’s the new sweet-and-salty Kettle Corn-flavored marshmallow chicks, which are a Kroger exclusive. The world is also getting a Dr. Pepper-flavored Peep (Dr. Peeper?), which is only available at Walmart. 

"From parents and grandparents passing down their PEEPS traditions to little ones, to friends and families incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, it is truly heartwarming to witness the many ways our Marshmallow candies bring loved ones together,” Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS said in a statement.


To make sure we have enough Dr. Pepper and Kettle Corn Peeps to share with our loved ones this Easter, we’ll be plotting out the fastest route between Kroger and Walmart! 

It’s never too early to get started on that Easter basket, is it?

