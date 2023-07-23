Only Runner To Complete Every One Of Atlanta's Peachtree Road Races Retires At 92

The only person to run every AJC Peachtree Road race in Atlanta since it began in 1970 crossed the finish line for the final time this month.

Bill Thorn, 92, was one of the “Original 110” to finish the 6.2-mile course in 1970 and has completed the race held on July 4th ever since, according to a release from the Atlanta Track Club who is one of the sponsors of the event. The AJC Peachtree Road Race has grown into the largest road race since then, capping the number of runners at 60,000.

Thorn served as this year’s race Grand Marshal. He was chauffeured through the course and got out at the end of the race to cross the finish line on foot.

“Everything changes once you get older, [and you] realize the body can’t keep doing what it’s always done,”Thorn told Fox 5 Atlanta about his final race.

In his more than 50 years of running the event, Thorn has participated through a variety of injuries, including an ankle sprain, a heel gash, and even prostate cancer. Since the Covid-19 pandemic and due to some balance issues, Thorn has been running the race virtually from his home course in Tyrone, Georgia.

When he ran his 50th Peachtree Road race in 2019, he did so surrounded by four generations of his family and former Atlanta Track Club executive director Julia Emmons.

That was also the same year he retired from Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Georgia, where he spent the majority of his 65 year coaching career. In that time he led Landmark to 42 state championships in football, cross country and track and field.

Thorn’s name has been added to the Peachtree Cup, an honor typically bestowed on winners of the race, just one of many ways he was honored as “the iron man of Peachtree,”

While new history is already being made, Thorn knows his legacy is secure.

“No one else will ever be able to say they did the first 50,” he said.