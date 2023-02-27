"Peace Like A River," Dolly Parton’s Uplifting Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick, Is Here

Listen to the song now.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on February 27, 2023
Dolly Parton Dionne Warwick
Photo:

Mark Seliger/Getty Images; Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The duet we’ve been waiting for is finally here. 

Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick’s highly anticipated gospel collaboration, “Peace Like A River,” and its accompanying music video (below) were released last week. 

The living legends recalled how the inspiring duet came to be in an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts earlier this month. 

“I love Dionne and I’ve loved her for years,” Parton explained. “She’s always been one of my heroes in music because she’s a true stylist and I love people that are different. I’ve just always wished that I had some reason to get to sing with her and had the perfect song to do it.”

The country icon wrote “Peace Like A River” in the 80s—at a time when she felt like she “needed to be lifted up more.”

“I just started thinking I just need to relax," Parton told Roberts. "I just need to feel peace, feel peace like a river, so I always go to that source when I need it.”

The collaboration marks the first time the pair ever met. Speaking with Billboard, Warwick said there was "more laughter than anything else," adding that it felt like the they had "known each other for years."

“It felt like two peas in a pod,” she recalled. “It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch.”

