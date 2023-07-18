Exclusive: See Clip From PBS’s “Southern Storytellers” With Mary Steenburgen Talking About Her Arkansas Roots

Starting Tuesday night, July 18, PBS will take us all on a journey through the South as represented by a diverse group of some of the region's best voices. Southern Storytellers is a brand-new three part documentary series from PBS, Arkansas PBS, and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, Arkansas native Craig Renaud. In a statement, the series was described as following “some of the region’s most compelling and influential contemporary creators to the places they call home — the communities that fertilize the stories they tell in books, songs, poems, plays, and on screens large and small.”

The series focuses on storytellers of all walks of life and art including recognizable names like Billy Bob Thornton, Jesmyn Ward, Jason Isbell, Jericho Brown, Amanda Shires, Lyle Lovett, Angie Thomas, Qui Nguyen, and Mary Steenburgen.

The first episode takes us to Arkansas with Mary Steenburgen, who along with her storied acting career is now also an accomplished songwriter. From Little Rock, Steenburgen speaks of her memories of being a “trainman’s daughter,” and the song she wrote about her memories of watching her father waving to her from the top of a box car “with the morning sun coming up behind him.” She describes it with pride as she declares it one of the “most singular images of my life.” Watch here in this exclusive clip:



Southern Living recently spoke with filmmaker Craig Renaud about this project and his approach. “I think the South is always at the heart and center of the national conversation and I think writers are always ahead of the curve in terms of contextualizing what is going on with us as a society and as a people.” He continued, “I hope even through the pacing of this film, the slower pacing and the more contemplative in approach and style that people can watch it and appreciate these great writers in the region as being more complex than is typically represented.”

It’s clear that having grown up in the South, Renaud feels a deep connection to this mission. But it goes beyond that as well. He began this project alongside his brother Brent, as he had so many others before it through their production company Renaud Brothers. But Brent Renaud was tragically killed while filming another project about refugees in Ukraine in March of 2022. “When he was killed, so many people just kept repeating ‘you need to take time, you need to heal.’ And that is true but I am the most grounded and feel the closest to him if I am working and doing something that I feel is meaningful… So that was healing for me to continue working and do a series I felt he would be proud of and carries the legacy of Renaud Brothers Films that we started.”

Renaud said he felt that connection the strongest during the filming of this segment with Steenburgen. As she says in the clip, she wrote a song about her father called “When I Hear Trains,” and she draws heavily on the specific imagery of the very same train tracks the Renaud brothers grew up alongside as well. They filmed a scene with Steenburgen and her collaborators in a studio and they performed this song. Renaud recalled that they filmed this not long after his brother’s death and he was surprised by the way his emotions overtook him.

“My brother and I when we were kids, we were latchkey kids and in the summer our parents would work and we would be bored out of our minds. We had this dog, this Brittany spaniel that would get out of our backyard all of the time. And we would follow her and she would lead us through the woods and could always find her way home. But we would often end up on these railroad tracks that ran parallel to the Arkansas river and we would spend entire days just walking down these railroad tracks kind of like Stand By Me and have these great memories with my brother doing that,” he explained.

“When they performed that song, I talked to Mary about it later, but I could not control my crying. She just really nailed it in that song, just those kinds of Southern feelings with things like railroad tracks and when you think about your childhood and those nostalgic moments, especially in the South. It's those kinds of particular places and sounds and smells and I just felt like the lyrics of that particular song encapsulated that so much… It was particularly meaningful to me.”

Southern Storytellers will air on Tuesdays, July 18-August 1, 9-10 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App.

You will not want to miss this one.