Special Needs Puppy Seeks Equally Special Forever Home

Published on January 10, 2023
A very special rescue pup from Lexington, Kentucky, is looking for her forever home. 

Emerson, a four-month-old German shepherd, was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia, and deformed knee joints, leaving her unable to use her hind legs. 

Paws 4 the Cause General Manager Anita Spreitzer told WKYT that staff noticed something special in Emerson the moment she arrived at the shelter.

“She so much wanted to live and was not allowing her disability to hinder her in any way,” Spreitzer said.

Thanks to Paws 4 the Cause, Emerson now has a custom wheelchair to get around.

After spending some time in a foster home, the shelter says that the brave little dog who loves giving kisses is ready to find her forever family.

“There are very special people out there that love these types of animals and want them to live out their life,” Spreitzer told the local news outlet. “It’s very rewarding. She is so smart that she can become something very special.”

Emerson wears diapers and will rely on a wheelchair for the rest of her life.  For more information and to make a donation to Emerson's wheelchair fund, visit paws4thecause.com.

